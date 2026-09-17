TALES OF THE DAMNED to Return to Campbell House Museum
The site-specific production features adaptation by Brandon White and music by Shannon Mills.
From the creators of the immersive sensations “Tales of the Grotesque” (2023, 2024) and the landmark production of “Tales of the Damned” (2025) comes the highly anticipated revival of Toronto's favourite gothic horror anthology. With fresh characters, familiar tales, and its twisted brand of terror, this site-specific theatrical experience brings literature's most depraved characters to life … and death. Performances will run from Wednesday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Nov. 1.
After a lady of the night is brutally murdered, a mad doctor strikes a pact with the Devil to raise her from the dead. But all hell breaks loose when he comes face-to-face with her killer at a masquerade. Descend into madness with Victor Frankenstein, Henry Jekyll, and Dorian Gray as they discover the results of playing God, and the monstrous repercussions when the Devil comes to collect.
Following its sold-out premiere run, the critically acclaimed production returns to Campbell House Museum for a strictly limited engagement this Halloween season. Step directly into the story as audiences move through the candlelit rooms of this 19th-century mansion to confront iconic literary monsters. An immersive horror opera, “Tales of the Damned” invites you to explore Victorian Toronto through the eyes of history's most disturbed authors, though it might just cost you your soul …
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