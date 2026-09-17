TALES OF THE DAMNED to Return to Campbell House Museum

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From the creators of the immersive sensations “Tales of the Grotesque” (2023, 2024) and the landmark production of “Tales of the Damned” (2025) comes the highly anticipated revival of Toronto's favourite gothic horror anthology. With fresh characters, familiar tales, and its twisted brand of terror, this site-specific theatrical experience brings literature's most depraved characters to life … and death. Performances will run from Wednesday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Nov. 1.

After a lady of the night is brutally murdered, a mad doctor strikes a pact with the Devil to raise her from the dead. But all hell breaks loose when he comes face-to-face with her killer at a masquerade. Descend into madness with Victor Frankenstein, Henry Jekyll, and Dorian Gray as they discover the results of playing God, and the monstrous repercussions when the Devil comes to collect.

Following its sold-out premiere run, the critically acclaimed production returns to Campbell House Museum for a strictly limited engagement this Halloween season. Step directly into the story as audiences move through the candlelit rooms of this 19th-century mansion to confront iconic literary monsters. An immersive horror opera, “Tales of the Damned” invites you to explore Victorian Toronto through the eyes of history's most disturbed authors, though it might just cost you your soul …

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 15 Hrs 26 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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