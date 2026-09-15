Steve Reich at 90: North American Premiere to Celebrate Composer's Birthday
Soundstreams will present the North American premiere of In All Your Ways alongside Music for 18 Musicians and Clapping Music, featuring an exclusive film screening with
Soundstreams will present the North American premiere of In All Your Ways on Oct. 6, 2026, at 7:30pm at Koerner Hall, in collaboration with the Faculty of Music, University of Toronto, as part of a program celebrating composer Steve Reich's 90th birthday.
Steve Reich has been described as 'our greatest living composer' (NY Times). The concert celebrates his 90th birthday with the North American premiere of In All Your Ways for 14 instruments, co-commissioned by Soundstreams, Carnegie Hall, Edinburgh Festival, Philharmonie de Paris and others. The program includes two of Reich's signature works, Music for 18 Musicians and Clapping Music, performed by interpreters of his music. Clapping Music will feature an exclusive screening with Reich performing one of the parts on film and Russell Hartenberger performing the other live on stage.
Tickets are available via rcmusic.com.
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