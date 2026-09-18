Spotlight at The Second City Will Host Solo Sketch Double-Double Header
Performances will be on October 2 and 3, 2026.
Spotlight at The Second City will host four solo sketch acts on October 2 and 3, 2026 at The Second City's Theatre '73 in Toronto. Hosted and produced by Taylor Hreljac and Gabe Meacher, Spotlight at The Second City presents monthly showcases featuring two buzzing sketch comedy acts for a two night run. BUT in the October Spotlight will feature four buzzing sketch comedy acts - Ada Nicolle, Ryan Sheedy, Kara Austria, and Taelor Joseph - each performing 15 minute sets.
Ada Nicolle is a comedian and musician based in Toronto. One of the fastest-rising talents in the city, Ada has racked up millions of views on her comedic music videos ('Bags of Ice', 'Pickles Girl') on Instagram and TikTok. She most recently produced Toronto's Greater Outdoors Comedy Festival in Christie Pits Park featuring Dave The Skeleton Boy following the cancellation of the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival.
Ryan Sheedy is a film, stage and voice actor who has appeared in shows like Murdoch Mysteries, and festivals such as Improvaganza, Toronto and Montreal Sketchfest, and Fringe Festivals across Canada. Last year's winner of the Worlds Biggest Improv Tournament, Ryan has had the pleasure of teaching improv all over Canada, and has spent recent years shining a light on mental health through comedy. His recent show Still Obsessed is a chaotic, heartfelt solo sketch show packed with original characters, unhinged songs, audience chaos and far too many thoughts. Like Bo Burnham, but more mentally ill.
Kara Austria is a Filipino-Canadian comedian and recovering theatre kid based in Toronto. She is a graduate of The Second City Toronto's Conservatory Program and appears in a monthly show at Comedy Bar with musical improv troupe, RATS! Another Musical?. She is also currently an understudy with The Second City's Touring Company. Kara has appeared in JFL: New Faces Toronto, Montreal Sketchfest, TOSketchFest, Ottawa Improv Festival, and Brooklyn Comedy Collective's Fun and Dumb Festival.
Taelor Joseph is a real creative person. She is an actor. She is a daughter. She likes a glass of wine. She once used she/they pronouns because her hair was short and she wanted to signal her queerness. She also can read but prefers audiobooks. She has does not know what her show is, but we are very confident it will for sure happen.
Taylor Hreljac and Gabe Meacher are collaborators and producers who co-run Toronto Sketch Comedy, a grassroots hub for live sketch in the city. They are a steady presence in Toronto's comedy scene creating space for emerging performers and championing original work. You may have seen their writing and performances at Just For Laughs, Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival and NYC Sketchfest. Their work blends character driven comedy with a deep commitment to building community and keeping live comedy thriving.
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