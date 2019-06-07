Set In An Escape Room, AN ATLAS, A NECKTIE & OTHER CONCERNS Comes to Toronto Fringe

An Atlas, A Necktie & Other Concerns, playing at the Tarragon Theatre Mainspace as part of the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival, centres around four 30-something women with wildly differing views on how to live a fulfilling life. When these lifelong friends find themselves trapped in a mysterious escape room, old grudges start to bubble. If they can't get past the pain they've caused each other and learn to work together, they may never escape.

"A delightful play with as many twists and turns as an escape room game-Greenwood's writing and her cast shine," commented Deborah Smith, Artistic Director, Scripted Toronto, where it was first staged in May 2019 at the inaugural juried Scripted Toronto Festival. Written and directed by Telefilm New Voices Award-winning screenwriter Lauren Greenwood, An Atlas, A Necktie & Other Concerns was selected as one of three finalists for the 2019 Cayle Chernin Award for Theatre Production.

This one act screwball dramedy featuring an all-female cast and crew stars four Fringe veterans: Yvonne Addai (Overhear Saskatoon, 2018 Saskatoon Fringe), Blythe Haynes (Six Stories, Told at Night, 2018 Toronto Fringe; Mary's Wedding, 2011 Toronto Fringe), Chantel McDonald (tears of a bullet, 2018 Toronto Fringe; Professionally Ethnic, 2017 Summerworks) and Myrthin Stagg (Me With You, 2015 Toronto Fringe; Noises Off, Soulpepper, 2016).

Can you solve the riddles of An Atlas, A Necktie & Other Concerns? Join us at the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival for this mentally and emotionally stimulating spectacle!

Tickets go on sale June 6, 2019. Purchase online: fringetoronto.com. By Phone: 416-966-1062. In Person: During the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe. Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst Street (Dundas + Bathurst).







