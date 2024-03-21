Second Sing-Along Performance Added For SIX The Musical in Toronto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If you missed the first sold-out sing-along performance of SIX, now's your chance to get your tickets for the second sing-along on April 23!

On March 6, 2024, fans of SIX gathered at the Royal Alexandra Theatre to sing along to their favourite queen's songs at Toronto's first-ever sing-along performance of SIX! This performance coincided with the sing-along performance of SIX on Broadway that same date.

The audience that attended the Toronto SIX sing-along took to social media to express their enthusiasm, requesting another sing-along.

The performance will be held on April 23, 7:30PM at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Tickets for the sing-along performance of SIX on April 23, 2024 are on sale now at mirvish.com or by calling 1.800.461.3333

The Canadian Production of SIX

The Canadian production of SIX, the Tony Award-winning new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss opened to rave reviews in Toronto on September 28, 2023 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. SIX is now on stage through May 26, 2024.

SIX features Jaz Robinson as Catherine of Aragon, Julia Pulo as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernández as Anna of Cleves, Elysia Cruz as Katherine Howard, and Lauren Mariasoosay as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Hailey Lewis, Julia McLellan, Abigail Sparrow and Darcy Stewart as Standbys. They are backed by a band, the “Ladies in Waiting” as they are known, consisting of Elizabeth Baird, who is also the music director, Allyson MacIvor, Kia Rose, Sarah Richardson and Aretha Tillotson