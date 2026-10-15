SIGMA ACAPELLA Will Open at Presentation House Theatre

NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

SIGMA ACAPELLA tells the story of opposing forces who must band together to face a larger injustice, discovering unexpected camaraderie, shared experience, and even romance along the way. Featuring a diverse ensemble of multi-talented artists and a live band, SIGMA ACAPELLA brings a new tale to the Vancouver stage, celebrating outcasts and shining a light on the endearingly unhinged theatre kid trope with clever comedy and original music.

SIGMA ACAPELLA will play at the Presentation House Theatre, in North Vancouver, from November 12th-22nd 2026.

Written by Annahis Basmadjian (BA - Creative Writing, UBC, MSc - Creative Writing, Edinburgh) and composed by Samuel Gillmore & Sebastian Ochoa Mendoza, SIGMA ACAPELLA sees a University unceremoniously 'renovicting' several clubs and societies, causing an unlikely alliance to form between infamous “Fratboy” Ray Rhiner (played by Nathan Mannion) and his house of degenerates, and "Theater Dad" Oliver Keaton (played by Blake Sartin) and his underdog squad of the theatre department. What ensues is an unexpected ride of hilarious run-ins, cultural exchange, and even love on the journey to save their homes.

When asked why SIGMA ACAPELLA is such an important production at this time, Basmadjian explains:

“Because it's fun. Because it's great. Because it's bringing people together. Because it's so in-your-face about the evil that is suppressing the arts and artists, and who's doing it. Sigma Acapella achieves two goals: A place for audiences to have a good time, laugh, cry and sing, AND a story centering damage, evil, greed and anger in the world today, and the process of fighting back with truth, art, beauty and healing. Making art is an act of rebellion, pure and simple.”

Annahis Basmadjian, Producer, Librettist, Lyricist

Born out of the 2015 Brave New Play Rites and Basmadjian's desire to spot new works for the stage, RUSHED PRODUCTIONS is now in its 9th year of cultivating opportunities for artists of all walks of life to share stories on the stage. SIGMA ACAPELLA promises belly-laughs, relatable characters, and a welcome moment of escapism, reminding us all of the importance of community, understanding, and taking a chance on the unknown.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 18 Hrs 36 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Toronto News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming