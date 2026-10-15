SIGMA ACAPELLA Will Open at Presentation House Theatre
The new musical follows unlikely allies from a university's fraternity and theater department who band together when their homes face closure.
SIGMA ACAPELLA tells the story of opposing forces who must band together to face a larger injustice, discovering unexpected camaraderie, shared experience, and even romance along the way. Featuring a diverse ensemble of multi-talented artists and a live band, SIGMA ACAPELLA brings a new tale to the Vancouver stage, celebrating outcasts and shining a light on the endearingly unhinged theatre kid trope with clever comedy and original music.
SIGMA ACAPELLA will play at the Presentation House Theatre, in North Vancouver, from November 12th-22nd 2026.
Written by Annahis Basmadjian (BA - Creative Writing, UBC, MSc - Creative Writing, Edinburgh) and composed by Samuel Gillmore & Sebastian Ochoa Mendoza, SIGMA ACAPELLA sees a University unceremoniously 'renovicting' several clubs and societies, causing an unlikely alliance to form between infamous “Fratboy” Ray Rhiner (played by Nathan Mannion) and his house of degenerates, and "Theater Dad" Oliver Keaton (played by Blake Sartin) and his underdog squad of the theatre department. What ensues is an unexpected ride of hilarious run-ins, cultural exchange, and even love on the journey to save their homes.
When asked why SIGMA ACAPELLA is such an important production at this time, Basmadjian explains:
“Because it's fun. Because it's great. Because it's bringing people together. Because it's so in-your-face about the evil that is suppressing the arts and artists, and who's doing it. Sigma Acapella achieves two goals: A place for audiences to have a good time, laugh, cry and sing, AND a story centering damage, evil, greed and anger in the world today, and the process of fighting back with truth, art, beauty and healing. Making art is an act of rebellion, pure and simple.”
Annahis Basmadjian, Producer, Librettist, Lyricist
Born out of the 2015 Brave New Play Rites and Basmadjian's desire to spot new works for the stage, RUSHED PRODUCTIONS is now in its 9th year of cultivating opportunities for artists of all walks of life to share stories on the stage. SIGMA ACAPELLA promises belly-laughs, relatable characters, and a welcome moment of escapism, reminding us all of the importance of community, understanding, and taking a chance on the unknown.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
The Rainbow Fish Musical
Wychwood Theatre (9/19-10/25) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS
Collingwood Music Festival (7/11-7/11)
|
TIK TOK BOOM Presents: Tik Tok Boo!
Comedy Bar Danforth (10/31-10/31)
|
The Happily Ever After Actors
Wychwood Theatre (11/07-11/08)
|
All's Well
Theatre Aquarius (1/27-2/13)
|
Pippin
Factory Theatre (11/15-11/21)
|
PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL
Terminal Theatre (12/17-1/03)
|
Macbeth
Crow's Theatre (11/03-11/29)
|
Roses & Thorns
Comedy Bar (11/06-11/27)
|
Immersion Festival
Betty Oliphant Theatre (11/08-11/22)