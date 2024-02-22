Roy Thomson Hall's Free Choir & Organ Concert Series to Return in March

Roy Thomson Hall's free Choir & Organ Concert Series is back! Now in it's 25th season, this free noon-hour concert series offers all Torontonians the chance to experience performances by Canada's finest choirs and organists featuring Roy Thomson Hall's renowned Gabriel Kney pipe organ. This year, performers include Orpheus Choir of Toronto, Elmer Iseler Singers and The Nathaniel Dett Chorale. The community is invited to enjoy an hour of beautiful music in the splendour of this acoustically superb venue.

2024 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Monday, March 25, 2024 @ 12:00PM

Choir & Organ: Orpheus Choir of Toronto

Poulenc Gloria and Other French Masterworks

More than 50 years ago Toronto organist and conductor John Sidgwick had a vision of a choral organization with a ‘difference', and that dream has survived the test of time. Today, the Orpheus Choir is one of the pre-eminent and most dynamic choral groups in the country. Orpheus' vision is to celebrate the power of choral music as an agent of social change and a passionate medium of artistic expression. The 60-voice choir, under newly-appointed artistic director Thomas Burton, champions the new and unusual in choral performance, commissioning and introducing new works and performing overlooked masterpieces.

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 @ 12:00PM

Choir and Organ: Elmer Iseler Singers

Choral and Organ Tapestry

The Elmer Iseler Singers, led by Artistic Director Lydia Adams since 1998, mark their 45th Concert Season in 2023/24. This esteemed 20-voice professional ensemble, founded by Dr. Elmer Iseler in 1979, boasts a rich legacy of captivating audiences locally, nationally and globally with their exquisite choral performances. With a focus on Canadian composers, the JUNO Award-winning group has earned acclaim for their diverse repertoire and collaborations with renowned musical partners. Committed to nurturing talent, they actively support emerging singers, conductors, and composers through workshops and scholarships, embodying their dedication to artistic excellence and community engagement.

Monday, June 3, 2024 @ 12:00PM

Choir & Organ: The Nathaniel Dett Chorale

Shout for Joy

The Nathaniel Dett Chorale is Canada's first professional choral group dedicated to the creation, performance, and preservation of Afrocentric choral music. The multi-faceted vocalists of The Nathaniel Dett Chorale perform all styles and genres of music as appropriate to the traditions of Africa and its Diasporas. The Chorale's mission is to build bridges of understanding, appreciation, and acceptance between communities of people through the medium of Afrocentric choral music.

Free general admission tickets are available now by calling 416-4255 or by visiting roythomsonhall.com.

Concerts suitable for ages 6 and up / School groups and senior centres please email: contactus@mh-rth.com for group reservations.

For orders of 20 tickets or more please call 416-872-4255.