Roy Thomson Hall to Present COMFORT: An Afternoon with Yotam Ottolenghi in October 2024

Experience the delicious flavors and culinary expertise of Ottolenghi in this special event.

By: Jan. 31, 2024



Roy Thomson Hall will present COMFORT: An Afternoon with Yotam Ottolenghi on Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 2pm for his only Canadian stop on his tour.

Spend a delicious afternoon with Yotam Ottolenghi as he talks about his anticipated new book, COMFORT, in this fun and participatory event. Live on stage, Yotam will take the audience through COMFORT, (from eggs, to noodles, to roast chicken, to a wide array of cultural and culinary themes) in conversation with his local host, and will invite the audience to participate in a second half as he prepares one of his dishes. Just as food brings people together, this event combines the culinary innovation of Ottolenghi with suggestions and questions from the audience (that's you!) to create a one-off live experience. 

Yotam will undoubtedly share some childhood stories, his passion for layered dishes with bold flavors and colorful ingredients, and his influences from across the world.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

Photo Credit: Elena Heatherwick






