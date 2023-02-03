Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rick Miller Returns to Grand Theatre with Explosive Multimedia Show: BOOM X

BOOM X is on the Spriet Stage from February 7th through 25th, 2023.

Feb. 03, 2023  
Following his smash-hit performance of BOOM in 2015, award-winning, multi-talented Rick Miller returns to the Grand Theatre with his highly-anticipated sequel production: BOOM X. Miller takes on the roles of writer, director, and performer in this international hit show, which utilizes a variety of dynamic, multimedia elements to bring the music, politics, and culture of Generation X to life. BOOM X plays on the Spriet Stage from February 7th through 25th, 2023 and tickets start at $35.

"After dazzling audiences in 2015, we are 'stoked' to welcome Rick Miller back to the Grand for his vibrant tour-de-force: BOOM X," exclaims Grand Theatre Artistic Director, Dennis Garnhum. "Rick is a one-of-a-kind performer in our country - a true master of entertainment. I have no doubt that his sequel performance, packed with impressions, state-of-the-art technology, and iconic music, will be an instant hit with Gen X and audiences of all ages!"

BOOM X comes from the mind behind MacHomer and Bigger Than Jesus and is the central piece to the BOOM trilogy, which chronicles 75 years of history on stage. Picking up where BOOM, the first show of the trilogy, left off-at Woodstock in 1969-BOOM X tackles the music, culture, and politics of Generation X. Surrounded by award-winning multimedia, over the course of 100 minutes, Rick Miller plays over 100 voices -musicians, celebrities, politicians-in his own story of growing up and trying to navigate the tangled legacy of the Baby Boom.

"If BOOM was the story of my parents' generation, then BOOM X is the story of my own generation: Generation X," remarks Miller. "It is a personal story of someone who grew up in a blinkered society in the 1970's and '80s, in a middle class, white bread, sexist, racist, homophobic world, trying to understand what role I can play and how I can make it better. It's funny, moving, but ultimately touches on our shared humanity."

Rick Miller is a Toronto-based Dora and Gemini award-winning writer/director/performer/musician/educator and host of the Xing The Gap podcast. He is the founder and creative director of WYRD Productions, and co-creative director of Kidoons. Miller's worked in five languages on five continents, and Entertainment Weekly called him "one of the 100 most creative people alive today".

While BOOM X focuses on the shared experiences of Generation X, Miller has designed the show (and the trilogy) to ultimately break down intergenerational barriers, and bring audiences together. Yet, the comedic artist still speaks fondly of his designated generation, noting: "But we so-called slackers have picked up the pieces of our childhood and turned them into some of the biggest achievements the world has ever seen! We weren't born with the internet, we invented the internet! We came from broken families, but we redefined families! We grew up with sexism, racism and homophobia, and we conquered sexism, racism and homophobia! Ok, that's a lie."

BOOM X is on the Spriet Stage from February 7th through 25th, 2023. Tickets begin at $35 and are available at www.grandtheatre.com, by phone at 519-672-8800, or at the Box Office, 471 Richmond Street.




