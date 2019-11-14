Richard Crouse to Take Bob Rae's place at December 7th Monkey Toast Show

Six-time Canadian Comedy Award winner, Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show is back! For our December show, host David Shore welcomes special guests, from Mount Sinai Hospital, surgeon, Dr. Erin Kennedy, and film critic & host of CTV's Pop Life, Richard Crouse! It all happens on Saturday, December 7th at The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth Ave. (second floor), Toronto, M4K 1N1. Doors: 7:30pm / Show 8pm. $15 in advance or $20 at the door. www.monkeytoast.com

The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Kerry Griffin, Sandy Jobin-Bevans, Marty Adams, Stacey McGunnigle and Nadine Djoury.

Music by Ayaka Kinugawa.

Hosted by David Shore.

VENUE:

The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth Ave. (second floor), M4K 1N1

DATE:

Saturday, December 7th

TIME:

Doors, 7:30pm Show, 8pm

TICKET PRICES:

$15 online or $20 at the door





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You