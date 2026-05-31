Review: The Stratford Festival's THE HOBBIT is an Exciting Adventure

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This season at the Stratford Festival, audiences young and old are invited to challenge their imaginations, look inward and reflect on their own values as they adventure to Middle Earth with THE HOBBIT, now playing in repertory at the Avon Theatre. Director Pablo Felices-Luna brings the classic fantasy story of Dwarves, Trolls, Elves, Goblins, Dragons and Hobbits to life in a production that is sure to capture the imaginations of those who grew up with the book as well as those who are discovering it for the first time.

Adapted by Kim Selody from the J.R.R. Tolkein book, this production of THE HOBBIT is being presented as part of the Schulich Children's Plays series. It tells the story of Bilbo Baggins (Richard Lee), a simple hobbit used to his quiet life, who is recruited by the Wizard Gandolf (Tim Campbell) and thrust into an adventure with a band of dwarves who are attempting to reclaim their home from a dragon named Smaug. Initially unsure of what he can bring to the mission, Bilbo’s confidence in own his inherent worth grows as the world around him expands as well.

There were many young faces in the audience on Opening Day, and it is always an honour to witness so many young folks experience theatre - and in this case fantasy and world-building - for the first time. How special that they get to experience it on this scale, with such talented and experienced performers who appear to take great joy in the opportunity to play in this sandbox.

THE HOBBIT is very much an ensemble piece and this small but mighty ensemble of nine is excellent. Apart from (the wonderful) Richard Lee as our protagonist Bilbo Baggins, each performer takes on multiple roles to bring this grand story to life. Some highlights include Ijeoma Emesowum as Bombur, a loveable dwarf who comes to appreciate Bilbo’s sense of fairness, Michael Man as Gollum, Tim Campbell as Gandolf, and Sara-Jeanne Hosie as Bilbo’s ancestor Old Took, who narrates the story for us and sings beautifully while doing it.

This production’s impressive sets, lighting, costumes, and puppetry swing open the door to Middle Earth, encouraging us to use our imaginations to step through that door and world-build beyond what we see. In fact, some of best moments in the show are when Felices-Luna finds clever and creative ways to use his imagination to work within the physical and financial parameters of this production. Whether this is the clever way we get triple the number of dwarves as what have been cast, or a brilliantly executed scene where our heroes stow away down the river in empty barrels, the most impressive moments aren’t the most expensive ones, they are the ones where creative minds get to shine.

Although this production is geared towards young people, it does not shy away from plot points involving war and death. Choices matter, lives are lost, and our hero is forever changed. These challenging themes are balanced well in terms of what is actually presented on stage. It is clear the director and company are very mindful of the youthful eyes watching the piece. They don’t want to scare anyone, but they aren’t going to lie to them either.

There was a moment on Opening Day when a young person was perhaps over-stimulated by a dragon in Act 2. There are going to be moments like this – there are some intimidating creatures in Middle Earth! The audience and front of house staff were very understanding and accommodating of this. It is impossible to know how a young person may react to big sights and sounds in a theatre and it seems clear that the message here is that this should not deter parents from bringing their kids to this play. This accessibility for families is so important for the future of theatre and it is wonderful to see how well the Schulich Children’s Plays do at the Stratford Festival.

THE HOBBIT is a great adventure for the young and young at heart.

THE HOBBIT continues in repertory at the Avon Theatre until October 23rd.

PHOTO CREDIT: David Hou

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