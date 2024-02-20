Replay Story Fest Set For Next Month

Replay Storytelling has announced Replay Story Fest, a five-day celebration of storytelling commemorating eight remarkable years of Replay Storytelling. From March 6-10, 2024, audiences are invited to the Burdock Music Hall to immerse themselves in true stories, told by the people who lived them.

From live performances to interactive workshops, Replay Story Fest will showcase diverse forms of storytelling, from live performances to music, live journalism to poetry — all rooted in our lived experiences. Storytellers include Nisha Coleman (Montreal), Rico Rodriguez, Ken Hall, Christel Bartelse, Anto Chan, Veronica Antipolo, Briane Nasimok, Sachin Sharma, Panagiota Vogdou, Shreya Parashar, Maddy Blythe, Sarah St-Fleur, Miho Suzuki, Chris Stoner, G.G. Cole, Dima Mironov, Misha Gajewski, Kavya Rajith, Vonne Aguda, and Ronit Rubinstein.

The festival offers an opportunity to revel in the magic of our shared lived experiences, and honour the vibrant community that has shaped Replay Storytelling over the last eight years.

Highlights include:

Musical Musings - An evening of stories behind the songs, featuring musicians Deanna Petcoff and Camille Léon.

Partnering with The Story Collider, Replay Story Fest will feature true, personal stories about science, with performances from Set L. Shuter, Justina Assad, Sonia Rehal, Julie Tomé, and Paul Aflalo – hosted by Misha Gajewski and Sara Mazrouei.

InterGenerational - Closing Replay Story Fest is a remarkable performance exploring the rich second-generation immigrant experience in Canada, with InnerGenerational: Redefining Legacy featuring Anto Chan, Shqdel, and Shahvar.

Replay Story Fest will also feature two unique workshops, both hosted at The Tranzac: Improv for Storytelling with Christel Bartelse, and Where the Truth Lies with Nisha Coleman.

Replay Storytelling is a live monthly show based in Toronto, where people tell true personal stories from their own lived experience. The show creates a safe and open space for sharing vulnerable moments, inviting participants to share true stories, replayed from the memories they hold.