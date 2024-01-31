Princess of Wales Theatre and Royal Alexandra Theatre to Dim Lights in Honor of Broadway Legend Chita Rivera

Mirvish will dim the theatre lights at 8PM on Friday February 2, 2024. 

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Mirvish Productions will dim the lights of the Princess of Wales Theatre and Royal Alexandra Theatre to honour Broadway Legend Chita Rivera who passed away on January 30, 2024.

With a heavy heart Mirvish Productions will mark the life of Chita Rivera, an icon of the stage whose career spanned over six decades, by dimming the marquee lights of the Princess of Wales and the Royal Alexandra theatres at 8PM on Friday February 2, 2024. 

Chita was a trailblazer in the world of musical theatre, known for her electrifying performances, distinctive voice, and incomparable stage presence. Throughout her illustrious career, she graced the Broadway stage in numerous iconic roles, captivating audiences with her unmatched talent and charisma. 

Chita originated the roles of Anita in West Side Story, Nickie in Sweet Charity, Velma Kelly in Chicago, and the title role in Kiss of the Spider Woman. She went on to star in many acclaimed productions. 

Toronto was fortunate to have Chita grace the stage of the Princess of Wales Theatre from February 2 to 26, 1999 where the Broadway legend performed the role of Roxie Hart for the very first time in Chicago. This was also the last time she played Toronto, after having previously appeared here in the world premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman in 1992, and a return engagement in 1996.  



