Photos & Video: First Look at Kevin Doyle & More in the North American Premiere of PRESSURE

The North American premiere of Pressure, written by British stage and screen star and playwright David Haig and directed by John Dove (Farinelli and the King on Broadway starring Mark Rylance) will run at the Royal Alexandra Theatre through March 5, 2023.

D-Day, June 1944. The Allied forces led by General Eisenhower are poised to invade continental Europe from Britain. The decision of when to launch the invasion comes down to the weather. What date will have the best conditions to cross the notoriously dangerous English Channel?

There are two meteorologists advising Eisenhower. Scottish Group Captain James Stagg is the chief meteorologist, who believes that, despite a prolonged heatwave, weather conditions will suddenly deteriorate on the day the invasion is planned. But American meteorologist Colonel Irving P. Krick strongly disagrees. He forecasts another calm sunny day.

The most accurate weather forecast is a matter of life and death for the 350,000 people involved in the invasion, and for the millions of people whose freedom was denied by the German occupation of Europe.

Kevin Doyle - best known for his role as Mr Mosely in the Downton Abbey series and movies, but also renowned for his many roles in productions at the National Theatre and with other major companies - stars as James Stagg.



Pressure also stars Olivier nominee Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Royal National Theatre) and Laura Rogers (The 39 Steps, West End), who reprise their roles as General Eisenhower and Kay Summersby respectively.

The cast also includes Phil Cairns as Colonel Irving P. Krick, David Killick as the Electrician and Admiral Bertram "Bertie" Ramsay, William Mannering as Lieutenant Battersby/Captain Johns, Molly Roberts as the Secretary, Robert Heard as Hamilton, Stuart Milligan as Commander Franklin/General "Tooey" Spaatz, David Sibley as Air Chief Marshall Sir Trafford Leigh-Mallory, and Matthew Darcy as Andrew. John Vernon and Luke Jasztal are the Understudies.

Photo credit: Cylla von Tiedemann