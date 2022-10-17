Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the Toronto Premiere of INDECENT at the CAA Theatre

The Tony Award-winning play INDECENT is the first show in the 2022-23 Off-Mirvish season and is now onstage until November 6, 2022 at the CAA Theatre.

Toronto News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  

David Mirvish is presenting the long-anticipated Toronto premiere of Studio 180 Theatre's production of INDECENT directed by Joel Greenberg - the same company and director who have created such successful past Off-Mirvish productions as Clybourne Park, Oslo and King Charles III - will feature a cast of 10 of the country's finest artists who will portray more than 40 characters as they bring to dramatic life this story about the transformative power of theatre.

Get a first look at photos below!

The Tony Award®-winning play INDECENT is the first show in the 2022-23 Off-Mirvish season and is now onstage until November 6, 2022 at the CAA Theatre.

The cast of INDECENT includes Matt Baram, Jonathan Gould, Jessica Greenberg, Tracy Michailidis, Dov Mickelson, Sarah Orenstein, Nicholas Rice, Emilyn Stam, John David Williams and Laetitia Francoz-Lévesque.

INDECENT by Paula Vogel, is directed by Joel Greenberg; with set design by Ken Mackenzie; costume design by Michelle Tracey; lighting by Kimberly Purtell; projection by Cameron Davis; sound design by Thomas Ryder Payne; properties by Chynah Philadelphia, and Score and Original Music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva. The Stage Managers are Laura Baxter and Karli Feldman.


ABOUT THE PLAY

In 1923, after highly celebrated and groundbreaking productions in Europe, the Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's drama God of Vengeance set the stage for an explosive moment in theatrical history when it finally opened on Broadway. What European audiences had found brilliant, dazzling and moving, Broadway audiences responded with shock and disgust. The entire cast was arrested and charged with obscenity. Suddenly this evocative work of Jewish culture that explores religious hypocrisy, among other social issues, was a cause célèbre. The evocative work of Jewish culture was praised and criticized for taboo themes of censorship, immigration, and anti-Semitism.

In 2015, inspired by these true events and the controversy of God of Vengeance on Broadway, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel debuted a play about this explosive moment in theatre history. Premiering at Yale Repertory Theatre, she called her play INDECENT. Combining music, song, dance and comedy, INDECENT takes us behind-the-scenes to tell the true story of this forgotten controversy and the courageous artists who risked their careers and lives to perform a work deemed "indecent." The play explores the nature of theatre, anti-Semitism, censorship, politics, homophobia and true love.

This production of INDECENT marks the 20th Anniversary season of Studio 180.

Photo credit: Cylla von Tiedemann

Photos: First Look at the Toronto Premiere of INDECENT at the CAA Theatre
The company

Photos: First Look at the Toronto Premiere of INDECENT at the CAA Theatre
Nicholas Rice, Tracy Michailidis, Jessica Greenberg

Photos: First Look at the Toronto Premiere of INDECENT at the CAA Theatre
The company

Photos: First Look at the Toronto Premiere of INDECENT at the CAA Theatre
Dov Mickelson, Tracy Michailidis, Jessica Greenberg

Photos: First Look at the Toronto Premiere of INDECENT at the CAA Theatre
Jonathan Gould, Jessica Greenberg

Photos: First Look at the Toronto Premiere of INDECENT at the CAA Theatre
Laetitia Francoz-Lévesque, John David Williams, Emilyn Stam

Photos: First Look at the Toronto Premiere of INDECENT at the CAA Theatre
The company

Photos: First Look at the Toronto Premiere of INDECENT at the CAA Theatre
Matt Baram, Sarah Orenstein

Photos: First Look at the Toronto Premiere of INDECENT at the CAA Theatre
Tracy Michailidis, Jessica Greenberg, Nicholas Rice

Photos: First Look at the Toronto Premiere of INDECENT at the CAA Theatre
Tracy Michailidis, Jessica Greenberg

Photos: First Look at the Toronto Premiere of INDECENT at the CAA Theatre
Jonathan Gould, Matt Baram

Photos: First Look at the Toronto Premiere of INDECENT at the CAA Theatre
Tracy Michailidis, Jessica Greenberg

Photos: First Look at the Toronto Premiere of INDECENT at the CAA Theatre
Sarah Orenstein, Nicholas Rice, Jessica Greenberg

Photos: First Look at the Toronto Premiere of INDECENT at the CAA Theatre
John David Williams, Emilyn Stam, Laetitia Francoz-Lévesque, Matt Baram, Jessica Greenberg, Jonathan Gould, Nicholas Rice


Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Cahoots Theatre And Theatre Passe Muraille Present The World Premiere Of OUR PLACECahoots Theatre And Theatre Passe Muraille Present The World Premiere Of OUR PLACE
October 14, 2022

Following its season opener, The Year of the Cello, Theatre Passe Muraille is thrilled to partner with Cahoots Theatre to co-produce the world premiere of OUR PLACE by Kanika Ambrose, with direction by Sabryn Rock. Previously scheduled for the 20.21 season, OUR PLACE runs from November 16th to December 3rd (opening November 18th) at the Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace.
TIFT Goes Beyond Borders Once Again With A Season Of Great Theatre In ArgentinaTIFT Goes Beyond Borders Once Again With A Season Of Great Theatre In Argentina
October 13, 2022

Artistic Director Michael Torontow has announced further programming plans for a concurrent fall/winter 2022/23 season in Barrie and in Argentina.
Video: Vanessa Sears Performs 'Money, Money, Money' & 'AngelEyes' From UNCOVERED: THE MUSIC OF ABBA!Video: Vanessa Sears Performs 'Money, Money, Money' & 'AngelEyes' From UNCOVERED: THE MUSIC OF ABBA!
October 12, 2022

 As the dates of the 16th edition of  The Musical Stage Company's unmissable signature UNCOVERED concert event come into view - UNCOVERED THE MUSIC OF ABBA - the company has released a first look video today of performer Vanessa Sears and Musical Director Reza Jacobs performing a medley of MONEY, MONEY, MONEY and ANGELEYES.
World Premiere Of GRAND GHOSTS Recounts Grand Theatre's Mysterious, Vaudeville OriginsWorld Premiere Of GRAND GHOSTS Recounts Grand Theatre's Mysterious, Vaudeville Origins
October 12, 2022

From October 18th through November 5th, London's Grand Theatre takes a step back in time to uncover a century-old mystery in the world premiere of Grand Ghosts. 
Contemporary Circus Show IN THE FIRE Debuts In WellandContemporary Circus Show IN THE FIRE Debuts In Welland
October 12, 2022

To honour the impact of a person while they are here to witness it can be a rare occurrence. Too often the empathetic storytelling, memory sharing, and sincere display of appreciation is left to a time when the person is no longer earthside to participate in the understanding of their life through the eyes of loved ones. For Holly Treddenick, Artistic Director of Femmes du Feu Creations, a not-for-profit arts organization, and co-owner of The Bank Art House in Welland, Ontario IN THE FIRE is the opportunity to capture stories from her Father's experience as a Firefighter, with his input.