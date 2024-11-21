Paul Gross And Real-Life Partner Martha Burns Take The Stage In WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? In January

On stage at the Bluma Appel Theatre January 18 – February 2.
Next up on the Bluma Appel stage this season, Canadian Stage will present an all-new production of one of the most simmering dramas in the history of modern theatre, Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?, on stage January 18th to February 2nd.
Directed by Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy, Albee's indelible characters are brought to life by an ensemble of Canada's most commanding performers; real-life acting couples Paul Gross and Martha Burns and Mac Fyfe and Hailey Gillis take the stage together in this bruising, no-holds-barred drama.
Late one night, after a university faculty soirée, George and Martha welcome a younger couple into their home. As the alcohol flows and dawn approaches, the young couple are drawn into George and Martha's toxic games until the evening reaches its climax in a moment of devastating truth-telling. This gripping play endures as a powerful commentary on society, solidifying its status as one of the best scripts of the last century.
“Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is one of the most memorable dramas of the last 100 years for a reason,” says Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy. “It's explosive, entertaining, and deeply dramatically satisfying. To meet the challenge and theatrical power of the play we have been fortunate enough to assemble a quartet of acting powerhouses who are also real-life couples - Mac Fyfe and Hailey Gillis, and the iconic Martha Burns and Paul Gross. There's no limit to what these four can bring to this production – it will surely be unforgettable.”
Two of the most acclaimed actors in the country, long-time couple Burns and Gross first met while doing a stage show together almost 40 years ago, and did not appear on stage together again until the fall of 2015 when they starred in a production of Domesticated at the Canadian Stage Berkeley Street Theatre. They have not performed on stage together since. Mac Fyfe is a stage and screen actor recognized for his natural intensity, most recently seen as Stanley in Soulpepper Theatre's celebrated production of A Streetcar Named Desire; Dora-winner Hailey Gillis one of the country's most luminous musical theatre stars and a member of the multi-award-winning company of the Crow's production of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812.
Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? made its world premiere on Broadway in October of 1962 at the Billie Rose Theatre in a production that starred the legendary actor Uta Hagen as Martha. A resounding critical success, the production ran for almost two years, closing in May of 1964 after five previews and 664 performances. The play won the 1963 Tony Award for Best Play as well as the New York Critic's Circle Award for Best Play for the 62-63 season. A film adaptation directed by Mike Nichols and famously starring Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, George Segal and Sandy Dennis was equally successful, nominated for 13 Oscars in 1967 and winning 5 including a Best Actress Award for Taylor.
The title of the play is a nod to the song “Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?” substituting the name of celebrated English author Virginia Woolf. Albee's seemingly lighthearted titular question hints at the intense, raw exploration of self-delusion, failed aspirations, and interpersonal warfare within the piece. Of the many themes of the play, it is viewed as a critique of American idealism of the nuclear family – a theme that takes on a new, and powerful resonance in the current moment.
Joining Healy on the creative team for this production are set and Costume Designer Julie Fox, lighting designer Kimberly Purtell, sound designer Thomas Ryder Payne, and fight and intimacy director Anita Nittoly.
WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? runs January 18 through February 2 at the Bluma Appel Theatre (27 Front St. E.). Performances take place Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30pm with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. Tickets are available beginning at $48 at canadianstage.com
Videos