OTF Capital Grant from the Ontario Government Shines a Light on Canadian Theatre

On Thursday evening, MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam was at the Berkeley Street Theatre as Canadian Stage held its opening of Diana Lopez Soto's Nomada. Prior to the start of the performance, MPP Wong-Tam formally congratulated Canadian Stage on the work it's done since receiving a $64,700 Capital grant from the provincial government's Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) in 2023. The grant was used to purchase new lighting stock for the company's theatres. The project will contribute to the social and economic well-being of the community and support the cultural enrichment of local audiences.



“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Canadian Stage for securing a $64,700 Capital grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation,” said Kristyn Wong-Tam, MPP for Toronto Centre. “A round of applause is also in order for the opening of ‘Nomada' with Diana Lopez Soto's stunning performance. I eagerly anticipate the future endeavours and impacts of both Canadian Stage and Ms. Soto as they continue to illuminate the stage with their productions.”



In addition to the purchase of new lighting stock to be used across the company's three theatres, the grant also included the acquisition of a lift to facilitate the installation and movement of the lights between venues, creating a vibrant hub of artistic activity for local communities. This will position Canadian Stage as a welcoming space for a diverse range of performances, events, and community engagements.

"We're thrilled about the opportunities this grant brings to Canadian Stage. With new lighting equipment and a lift, we're significantly enhancing our technical capabilities,” said Monica Esteves, Canadian Stage's Executive Director. “This investment allows us to be more flexible, efficient, and inclusive in our operations. It's a significant step forward for us and the communities we serve."

“Non-profit organizations across Ontario deliver programming that makes a difference,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “That's why funding that my ministry is providing through the OTF is so important. Our government wants to ensure that these programs and spaces remain the heart of communities across our province.”

Canadian Stage is one of the country's leading contemporary performing arts organizations. A collision of disciplines and cultures, Canadian Stage reflects the dynamism and complexity of Canada and is a vital artistic force locally, nationally, and internationally. In its over thirty-year history, Canadian Stage has employed thousands of artists and developed and produced hundreds of new productions. Many of the plays developed by Canadian Stage have been awarded and nominated for Canada's most prestigious literary and performing arts honours, including Governor General's, Chalmers, and Dora Mavor Moore Awards. Through the average the theatre season, over 100,000 patrons attend performances and workshops across its four Toronto venues.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation's (OTF) mission is to build healthy and vibrant communities across Ontario. As an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada's leading granting foundations, last year, OTF invested over $110M into 1,022 community projects and partnerships. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

ABOUT CANADIAN STAGE

