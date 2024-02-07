Nightwood Theatre to Present MAD MADGE This Spring

The production will run April 9-21, 2024.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Olivia Ansell Named Artistic Director of Luminato Festival Toronto Photo 1 Olivia Ansell Named Artistic Director of Luminato Festival Toronto
Video: Get A First Look at Mozart's DON GIOVANNI at the Canadian Opera Company Photo 2 Video: Get A First Look at Mozart's DON GIOVANNI at the Canadian Opera Company
Video: Get A First Look At Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN At Canadian Opera Company Photo 3 Video: Get A First Look At Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN At Canadian Opera Company
Video: Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII at Art Gallery O Photo 4 Video: Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII

Nightwood Theatre to Present MAD MADGE This Spring

Nightwood Theatre will continue its 2023/24 Season with Mad Madge, presented in association with VideoCabaret from April 9-21, 2024 at The Theatre Centre (1115 Queen St W). Mad Madge is directed by Dora Mavor Moore Award-winning theatre artist Andrea Donaldson and written by Rose Napoli, who stars as Margaret Cavendish, a real-life poet, philosopher and scandal-maker from the 17th century.

Meet Margaret Cavendish - a Jill-of-all-Trades and mistress of none. In her unapologetic pursuit of fame, Madge ditches her dysfunctional family to join the court of an unruly Queen and leave her mark on history. 

Paying homage to Jane Austen and Tina Fey in the same breath, this laugh out loud contemporary-period mashup suggests that perhaps a woman's hunger for unbridled attention is not so shallow, after all.

Napoli's whip-smart, hysterically funny and lightning-fast dialogue is beautifully complemented by set and costume design by Dora Award winner Astrid Janson and Abby Esteireiro, who will immerse audiences with a set in the round, and with modern fabrics cheekily combined with period silhouettes. A star-studded cast brings the production's gender-bending, stereotype-smashing characters to life, including Napoli herself, Karl Ang (Factory Theatre's Monster), Wayne Burns (NOW Magazine Breakthrough Theatre Artist), Izad Etemadi (Grand Theatre's Grow and Elf: The Musical), Farhang Ghajar (Bremen Town, Soulpepper's The Seagull), and Nancy Palk (One of the Top Ten Toronto Theatre Artists of 2023 - Glenn Sumi).

Dora Award-nominated playwright Rose Napoli has her finger on the pulse in the era of SIX The Musical and Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of), elegantly capturing the zeitgeist of the moment of irreverent period pieces that span the lifetime of historical figures. Following her portrayal of Catherine de Medici in Kat Sandler's Wildwoman - a performance hailed as “perfect” by Intermission Magazine - Napoli is poised to blow audiences away yet again in Mad Madge. 
 

Rose Napoli

is an actor and author of six plays, including Lo (or Dear Mr. Wells), nominated for the Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding New Play. Her musical adaptation of Mavis Gallant's 'The Carrette Sisters' with composer Suzy Wilde was nominated for the Dora for Outstanding New Musical (as part of Musical Stage Company's RETOLD series). She is currently working on new theatre projects with Crow's Theatre, Tarragon Theatre, and Musical Stage Company. Onstage as an actor, she has played for audiences of Soulpepper Theatre, Canadian Stage, Nightwood Theatre, Crow's Theatre, Citadel Theatre, and others. Onscreen, she has developed television shows with CBC, Bell/Crave, Cameron Pictures, Shaftesbury, and Circle Blue Entertainment. Rose is an alumna of the Canadian Film Centre, where she now teaches.




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Tei Shi Comes to TD Music Hall in May Photo
Tei Shi Comes to TD Music Hall in May

TD Music Hall welcomes singer, songwriter and producer, Tei Shi on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Find out how to get tickets here!

2
Colin Linden Comes to TD Music Hall in April Photo
Colin Linden Comes to TD Music Hall in April

TD Music Hall welcomes songwriter, guitarist and producer, Colin Linden on Friday, April 5, 2024. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Canadian Stage and The Musical Stage Company Join Forces to Premiere Two New Fes Photo
Canadian Stage and The Musical Stage Company Join Forces to Premiere Two New Festivals

Canadian Stage and The Musical Stage Company will join forces and premiere two new works festivals this spring - THE FESTIVAL OF NEW THEATRE and CANADIAN FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS. Learn more about both festivals and their lineups here!

4
Soulpepper And Obsidian Theatre Present THREE SISTERS, February 29- March 17 Photo
Soulpepper And Obsidian Theatre Present THREE SISTERS, February 29- March 17

Soulpepper and Obsidian Theatre present 'Three Sisters' from Feb. 29 to March 17, 2024. This collaboration brings together two of Canada's leading theatre companies to present a powerful and innovative adaptation of the beloved Chekhov play, set in Nigeria.

More Hot Stories For You

Canadian Stage and The Musical Stage Company Join Forces to Premiere Two New FestivalsCanadian Stage and The Musical Stage Company Join Forces to Premiere Two New Festivals
Soulpepper And Obsidian Theatre Present THREE SISTERS, February 29- March 17Soulpepper And Obsidian Theatre Present THREE SISTERS, February 29- March 17
2024 Toronto Bach Festival Set For May 2024 Toronto Bach Festival Set For May
Cadence Weapon Comes to TD Music Hall in AprilCadence Weapon Comes to TD Music Hall in April

Videos

Get A First Look at Mozart's DON GIOVANNI at the Canadian Opera Company Video
Get A First Look at Mozart's DON GIOVANNI at the Canadian Opera Company
From the Armchair to the Podium: Peter Oundjian Video
From the Armchair to the Podium: Peter Oundjian
Watch a Pre-Performance Chat with THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN's Jane Archibald Video
Watch a Pre-Performance Chat with THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN's Jane Archibald
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Arctic Tall Tales in Toronto Arctic Tall Tales
Maja Prentice Theatre (3/15-3/16)
Westfall's World of Wonder Magic Show in Toronto Westfall's World of Wonder Magic Show
Wychwood Theatre (2/19-2/19)
A Show With Strings in Toronto A Show With Strings
Maja Prentice Theatre (3/13-3/14)
Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch in Toronto Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch
Maja Prentice Theatre (3/13-3/14)
De Profundis: Oscar Wilde in Jail in Toronto De Profundis: Oscar Wilde in Jail
Soulpepper Theatre (2/01-2/18)
Lessons in Temperament in Toronto Lessons in Temperament
The Rose Studio (The Rose Brampton) (2/08-2/10)
Hadestown in Toronto Hadestown
Ed Mirvish Theatre (5/15-5/26)
Les Miserables in Toronto Les Miserables
Princess of Wales Theatre (3/26-6/01)
Becoming the Beatles in Toronto Becoming the Beatles
Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre (3/01-3/01)
The Book of Mormon in Toronto The Book of Mormon
Princess of Wales Theatre (1/24-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You