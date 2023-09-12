Necessary Angel Theatre Company Reveals Cast For The Canadian Premiere Of LETTERS FROM MAX, A RITUAL

The show runs from November 10 to December 3 at The Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen St W, Toronto. Opening night is November 15 at 8 p.m.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 1 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Video: Get a First Look at the Canadian Production of SIX Photo 2 Video: Get a First Look at the Canadian Production of SIX
Julie Reiber, Benjamin Eakeley & Teralin Jones Join JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour Photo 3 New Cast Members Join JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 4 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!

Necessary Angel Theatre Company Reveals Cast For The Canadian Premiere Of LETTERS FROM MAX, A RITUAL

Necessary Angel Theatre Company has revealed that Maev Beaty and Jesse LaVercombe will star in the Canadian premiere of Letters From Max, a ritual by Sarah Ruhl, based on the book by Sarah Ruhl and Max Ritvo. Marking the start of Necessary Angel's 45th Anniversary Season, the show runs from November 10 to December 3 at The Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen St W, Toronto. Opening night is November 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets for Letters From Max, a ritual are on sale now and range from $30-60. For information or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.

A deeply moving portrait of a friendship, and an unforgettable exploration of love, art, mortality, and the afterlife, Ruhl's poetic play is an award-winning adaptation of her 2018 book, Letters from Max: A Poet, a Teacher, and a Friendship.

"A resonant and profound contribution from two fully formed artists to the literature of illness," (Slate) the story is built on letters and poems passed between Ruhl and her former student Max Ritvo. Letters From Max, a ritual sparks with humour, urgency, and humanity in the face of the return of Ritvo's Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of paediatric cancer. Ruhl and Ritvo's words become a captivating celebration of life in which hopes, fears, and observations are shared and debated in a spirit of generosity and joyous affection.

Dilworth has a history of bringing Ruhl's work to Canada. In 2013 he co-directed and co-produced her epic three-act Passion Play (a co-production between Sheep No Wool with Convergence Theatre and Outside the March which also starred Maev Beaty). In 2015 he directed the critically-acclaimed production of Eurydice at Soulpepper Theatre Company. He also in 2015 produced a staged presentation of The Oldest Boy at Soulpepper, and programmed Ruhl's play Orlando for Soulpepper's 2018 season.

"Letter From Max, a ritual, is a stunning, life-giving play that breathes language and love into life," said Dilworth. "I think this play is an antidote for our time, and that it helps audiences slow down, take stock and connect with what matters most to them."

Run time: Approximately two hours including one intermission.

Content Note: Mature language, cancer and death by terminal illness.

Tickets: General admission, Pick-Your-Price ($30, $45, $60 based on availability) and preview tickets run from $25 via the Theatre Centre at boxoffice@theatrecentre.org, (416) 538-0988. The Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen St W, Toronto.

Letters From Max, a ritual

By Sarah Ruhl

Based on the book by Sarah Ruhl and Max Ritvo

Directed by Alan Dilworth

Featuring Maev Beaty and Jesse LaVercombe

Set & Costumes Designer Michelle Tracey
Lighting Designer Rebecca Picherack
Sound Designer Debashis Sinha
Production Manager Rick Banville
Stage Manger Scarlett Larry

Connect & Share

Twitter @NecessaryAngel

Facebook @NecessaryAngel

Instagram @NecessaryAngel

Necessary Angel Theatre Company

necessaryangel.com

Necessary Angel Theatre Company is one of English Canada's most vital original creation and touring organisations. The company has a history of innovation and risk taking and engages theatre artists from a variety of disciplines in the creation of new work. An influential and original presence on the national and international theatre scene for over 40 years, the company has produced more than 60 productions, including 30 world premieres and 11 North American premieres. Work created by Necessary Angel has been nominated for and has won Governor General's Awards for Drama, Chalmers Awards for Outstanding New Play, and numerous Dora Mavor Moore Awards.

Necessary Angel Theatre Company acknowledges and thanks the following for their support: Canada Council for the Arts, Ontario Arts Council and the Toronto Arts Council, and season sponsor, Diane Blake and Stephen Smith.




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
(EVERYONE I LOVE HAS) A TERRIBLE FATE (BEFALL THEM) Premieres in Toronto Photo
(EVERYONE I LOVE HAS) A TERRIBLE FATE (BEFALL THEM) Premieres in Toronto

VideoCabaret in association with Crow’s Theatre presents the World Premiere of (EVERYONE I LOVE HAS) A TERRIBLE FATE (BEFALL THEM) by Cliff Cardinal from October 10-29, 2023 at the Deanne Taylor Theatre. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

2
Grand Theatre Appoints Rachel Peake as Artistic Director Photo
Grand Theatre Appoints Rachel Peake as Artistic Director

Following an extensive, international search process, the Board of Directors of London’s Grand Theatre has announced that Rachel Peake has been appointed as the Theatre’s next Artistic Director. Learn more about Peake and when she will take over as Artistic Director here!

3
The Greatest Love Story Ever Sung: Canadian Opera Companys LA BOHÈME Invites Audien Photo
The Greatest Love Story Ever Sung: Canadian Opera Company's LA BOHÈME Invites Audiences On A Whirlwind Romance

Art, love, and loss collide for a charismatic group of struggling young artists trying to make it in the city as Puccini's La Bohème returns to the Canadian Opera Company from October 6 to 28, 2023. 

4
Soulpepper Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of WILDWOMAN, October 5-29 Photo
Soulpepper Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of WILDWOMAN, October 5-29

Soulpepper Theatre presents the world premiere of WILDWOMAN, a viciously bold and sexy comedy based on the shocking true story that inspired Beauty and the Beast. Written and directed by Kat Sandler, WILDWOMAN features Rosemary Dunsmore, Dan Mousseau, Rose Napoli, Tony Ofori and Gabriella Sundar Singh, and runs from October 5 to 29, 2023 at the Baillie Theatre, Young Centre for the Performing Arts.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mad Magic
Wychwood Theatre (10/28-10/29)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (10/18-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Calendar Girls
Oshawa Little Theatre (9/28-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Halloween Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Streetcar Crowsnest (10/03-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamlet Presented by RBC Starring Ahad Raza Mir
The Rose (10/12-10/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Xanadu
Scarborough Village Theatre (11/02-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance Part 1 & 2
Bluma Appel Theatre (3/22-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Topdog/Underdog
Canadian Stage (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doc Wuthergloom’s Here There Be Monsters
Red Sandcastle Theatre (10/25-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You