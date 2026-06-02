TELL TALE HARBOUR Starring Alan Doyle to Make Return Engagement in Toronto

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Tell Tale Harbour, co-written by and starring Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, will make a return engagement at Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre this winter, December 22, 2026 to January 24, 2027. Tickets to the Toronto engagement will go on sale Monday June 15 at 10AM.

Deep in the heart of Atlantic Canada sits a small but proud harbour eager to keep its community together. With the sudden closing of their precious fish plant, this once bountiful village is looking for a miracle. When an opportunity arises to secure a state-of-the-art frozen french fry factory — and the many jobs it would create — the entire community is galvanized into action.

There’s just one major obstacle — to secure the factory, the town must have a full-time resident doctor. Realizing this might be their last chance to save their beloved home, the townspeople come together to spin the truth and put on a show to charm an interim doctor into moving there permanently.

Tell Tale Harbour is packed with all the songs and laughs we expect from the best East Coast kitchen party. It is as relatable as it is ridiculous, as hilarious as it is heartfelt, and celebrates the people, the trials, and the triumphs of living in a small town on the edge of the mighty Atlantic Ocean.

Based on the screenplay The Grand Seduction by Ken Scott, Tell Tale Harbour is co-created by Adam Brazier, Alan Doyle, Bob Foster and Edward Riche.

The Cast

Alan Doyle stars as Frank. The cast also includes AP Bautista (Marie), Joel Cumber (Gus), Stephen Guy-McGrath (Gord, Understudy Yvon), Susan Henley (Vera), Gabrielle Jones (Gina), Melissa MacKenzie (Kathleen), Jamie McRoberts (Swing), Laurie Murdoch (Yvon), Kale Penny (Dr. Chris), Kristen Pottle (Swing, Dance Captain), Daniel Williston (Henry, Understudy Frank), and Alison Woolridge (Barbara).

Joining Tell Tale Harbour’s Original Canadian company is Toronto Musician/Actor Michael Cox (Swing), & Juliet Toronto’s Saccha Dennis (Louise), and Trevor Patt (Chip) - Toronto company (2024) of Disney’s The Lion King.

The Creative Team

The creative team includes Direction by Brian Hill, Orchestrations, Arrangements and Music Direction by Bob Foster, Choreography by Robin Calvert, Set and Props Design by Michael Gianfrancesco, Costume Design by Joyce Padua, Lighting Design by Davida Tkach, Sound Design by Josh Liebert. The creative team also includes Kristen Pottle (Associate Choreographer), Lani Martel (Stage Manager), Sandi Becker (Assistant Stage Manager), and Kate Chubbs (Apprentice Stage Manager).

TELL TALE HARBOUR was originally presented at the Royal Alexandra Theatre as part of Mirvish Productions’ 2025-2026 Main Season, in a co-production with The Confederation Centre of the Arts.

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