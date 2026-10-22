Mermaid Parade to Present RUNAWAYS and CONVERSATIONS AT THE RETURN OF SPRING in Toronto

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Toronto-based theatre company Mermaid Parade will present the North American premiere of a double bill of plays by Ellen McLaughlin, Runaways and Conversations at the Return of Spring, at VideoCabaret from November 18–29, 2026.

Directed by Mermaid Parade co-artistic director Jon Michaelson, the two productions explore the experiences of women under patriarchal systems and humanity's relationship with the natural world. The engagement will feature 13 performances.

In Runaways, five women from different historical periods find temporary refuge in a diner, where they share their experiences of violence, discrimination, and survival.

The characters include Molly (Laura Dae), who is fleeing indentured servitude in 1750s Ireland; Lil (Tristan Moore), a sharpshooter from the 1900s; Emily (Kayla Waawaase Brabant), a Puritan from the 1690s; Lizzie (Vanessa Whyte), an escaped enslaved woman from the 1850s; and Jenny (Cameron Helmkay), a wife fleeing her marriage in the 1930s.

Astrid Van Wieren plays the Waitress, who listens to the women's stories as they seek shelter before continuing their journeys.

Conversations at the Return of Spring follows the Greek goddess Demeter (Van Wieren) and her daughter Persephone (Anya Swannie-Reynolds), who reunite each spring to discuss humanity's impact on the environment.

Having spent time among the dead, Persephone attempts to explain human behavior to her mother by recounting the experiences of four women across different historical periods. The play examines environmental degradation through the relationship between the two mythological figures.

Both productions feature set and lighting design by Graham Maxwell, sound design and photography by Shaun McPherson, and music from Rinde Eckert.

McLaughlin's plays include Iphigenia and Other Daughters, Tongue of a Bird, The Trojan Women, Helen, The Persians, Ajax in Iraq, Penelope, and The Oresteia. As an actor, she originated the role of the Angel in Tony Kushner's Angels in America, performing in the production from its early workshops through its Broadway run.

Mermaid Parade focuses on international theatrical works, particularly those by female playwrights and performers. Its previous productions include This Wide Night, directed by Michaelson, for which Van Wieren received a Dora Award. Michaelson also directed the 2019 feature film The River You Stand In, starring Van Wieren.

The company's upcoming projects include After/BAAL, an original drama with music featuring a script by resident playwright Rose Cullis and songs by Van Wieren. The production is scheduled to premiere in late 2027.

Runaways and Conversations at the Return of Spring will play at VideoCabaret in Toronto from November 18–29, 2026.

Tickets are available at videocabaret.yapsody.com. Additional information is available at mermaidparade.ca.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

RUNAWAYS & CONVERSATIONS at the RETURN of SPRING

Tickets: Adults $25 / Students, Actors, Seniors $20

Online via videocabaret.yapsody.com

‍ Limited Seating - 60 seat capacity

The double bill plays at VideoCabaret (10 Busy St, Toronto - Map). VideoCabaret is a wheelchair accessible venue, situated on the ground floor with a no-rise or ramp entry. The venue is located near an accessible public transit stop at Queen Street East and Logan Avenue.

Estimated running time with intermission is 90 Minutes.

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