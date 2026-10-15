Mayor's Evening for the Arts to Feature THE OBGMS, ZOON at Toronto Gala

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Toronto Arts Foundation will bring artists, audiences, civic leaders and arts supporters together on Wednesday, November 25 at The Carlu for the 2026 Mayor's Evening for the Arts and (In) Bloom Gala, a high-energy night of live performance, visual art, dance, music, and immersive installations celebrating the people who make Toronto's arts ecosystem thrive.

This year's creative theme, ART IS HUMAN NATURE, puts human creativity and connection at the centre of the evening. At a moment when technology is rapidly changing how people create and communicate, the theme returns to something elemental: art begins with people. Artists imagine it, audiences experience it, and communities sustain it.

Each year, the Mayor's Evening for the Arts raises more than $1 million for Toronto Arts Foundation programming, including Arts in the Parks, Black Arts Program and initiatives for newcomer artists, supporting artists while expanding access to arts experiences across Toronto.

The event's impact is made possible through the generous support of its sponsors, including Gold Sponsors Castlepoint Numa, MOD Developments, The Rossy Foundation, and UBC Built, Locals 27 & 675 whose commitment to Toronto's arts community helps bring this extraordinary celebration to life while supporting the Foundation's work year-round.

The evening begins with the Foundation's signature Mayor's Evening for the Arts VIP Dinner, bringing together artists, civic leaders, and cultural supporters before the celebration transforms into the public-facing (In) Bloom Gala.

A NIGHT OF TORONTO ARTISTS, ALL THROUGH THE CARLU

Programming begins at the VIP reception with Indigenous tap dancer Johnny Morin, performing alongside a live musical duet before guests move into dinner.

Dinner will feature performances from two new Canadian works:

It's a Good Life If You Don't Weaken

Guests will see excerpts from the new Canadian musical featuring the music of The Tragically Hip, created by playwrights Ahmed Moneka and Jesse LaVercombe. The work explores friendship, belonging and finding home in Canada through one of the country's most iconic musical catalogues.

Landslide — Rock Bottom Movement

An excerpt from the world-premiere work by Rock Bottom Movement, created by choreographer Alyssa Martin, Fall for Dance North's 2026 Artist-in-Residence. Blending contemporary dance, theatre and an original score adapted from Fleetwood Mac's music selection, Landslide explores parenthood, expectation, desire and doubt.

At 8:30 p.m., The Carlu transforms for The (In) Bloom Gala, with music, performance and art installations unfolding across multiple rooms.

On the main stage, Toronto punk band The OBGMs bring their explosive live performance to the Gala, with award-winning actor, creator and comedian Amanda Cordner hosting the program. In the Round Room, Indigenous multidisciplinary artist Daniel Monkman, performing as Zoon, will be joined by a two-piece ensemble for an intimate performance of the artist's distinctive "moccasin-gaze" sound, bringing together shoegaze influences and Indigenous musical expression.

TORONTO ARTS FOUNDATION In Focus

The Carlu's Sky Room will become a quieter immersive environment exploring the impact of Toronto Arts Foundation work across the city through artwork, installations, audio stories and reflections from artists.

Experiences include:

A display of artist-created plates from the history of the Toronto Arts Foundation Awards

An Arts in the Parks Listening Booth, bringing voices and sounds from free arts programming across Toronto neighbourhoods into the room

Visual work by Leila Refahi, a Newcomer Artist & Space Award recipient

Installation work by Roda Medhat, representing ArtWorksTO and the Foundation's investment in mentorship, workforce development and paid opportunities for emerging artists and cultural workers

Interactive art activations will invite guests to create throughout the evening. Blossom & Press will lead a vintage-inspired pressed-flower card-making experience, while Fashion Art Toronto returns for a second year with live fashion illustration.

The evening will also feature Embrace, a large-scale sculptural installation by Canadian artist and designer Will Cuthbert, created for Winter Stations 2026. Composed of sliced forms depicting two open hands, the work changes dramatically depending on the viewer's perspective.

New this year is the Paradise Pour Station: a satellite bar featuring wines generously donated by Paradise Grapevine. Beers will be provided by Beer Sponsor Bandit Brewery. Special cocktails and mixed drinks will be curated by Liquor Sponsor Spirits Canada, while interactive displays and decor are provided by Decor Sponsor Prevail Activations.

THE (IN) BLOOM GALA

Wednesday, November 25, 2026

8:30 p.m. – midnight

The Carlu, 444 Yonge Street, Toronto

The (In) Bloom Gala is open to the public, with all ticket proceeds going directly to Toronto Arts Foundation to support artists and increase access to arts experiences across the city.

Tickets are available now at supportinbloom.ca.

MAYOR'S EVENING FOR THE ARTS VIP DINNER

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Dinner: 6:00 p.m.

(In) Bloom Gala: 8:30 p.m.

ABOUT TORONTO ARTS FOUNDATION

Toronto Arts Foundation is a city-building force for the arts in Toronto. Since 1995, the Foundation has worked in tandem with Toronto Arts Council, complementing public investment with private support to expand the capacity, reach, and impact of the arts. Through creative and professional development, research, community engagement, and strategic initiatives, we intervene where support is most needed.

Photo Credit: Kat Rizza



Photo Credit: Kat Rizza

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