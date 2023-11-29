Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

Massey Hall to Present Choir! Choir! Choir! Epic 80s Sing-Along

Tickets are on sale this Friday, December 1 at 10am.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Canadian Stage Photo 1 Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Canadian Stage
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Ed Mirvish Theatre Photo 2 Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Ed Mirvish Theatre
Actress Kim Roberts Makes Her Stratford Festival Debut In The World Premiere Of GET THAT H Photo 3 Actress Kim Roberts Makes Her Stratford Festival Debut In The World Premiere Of GET THAT HOPE
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Leads Favorite Loca Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Massey Hall to Present Choir! Choir! Choir! Epic 80s Sing-Along

Massey Hall will welcome back Choir! Choir! Choir! to the legendary Allan Slaight Stage onFriday, April 12, 2024 with THE EPIC 80S SING-ALONG! Choir! Choir! Choir!’s Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman announced this new show direct from the Massey Hall stage to their fans at last Saturday evening’s presentation of Heart of Gold: The Neil Young Songbook.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, December 1 at 10am via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255.

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a Toronto-based singing group that have proclaimed Massey Hall as “their very favourite Toronto venue” and have always delighted audiences whenever they perform on the legendary stage. 

The duo has performed with renowned artists such as Patti SmithDavid Byrne, Rick Astley, Tegan and Sara,  and Rufus Wainwright, and onstage at New York’s Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall with the likes of Debbie Harry and The Flaming Lips. They collaborated with Kermit the Frog at NYC’s Lincoln Center and created content for NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar with Hamilton’s Brandon Victor Dixon. They’ve performed at the MET with Shamir in New York for New York Prideand hosted their own float in Toronto Pride. They remembered Canadian music hero, Gord Downie, by performing Grace Too with two surviving members of the Tragically Hip to 10,000 fans in Toronto. And more!

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Toronto International Ballet Theatres THE NUTCRACKER Reveals Updated Cast Photo
Toronto International Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER Reveals Updated Cast

The Nutcracker (Toronto International Ballet Theatre) has revealed exciting updated casting for their upcoming performances. Discover the talented dancers who will be bringing this holiday classic to life on stage.

2
Talk Is Free Theatres 2023 F. Joseph Anderson Award Goes To Matthew Macquarrie- Cottle Photo
Talk Is Free Theatre's 2023 F. Joseph Anderson Award Goes To Matthew Macquarrie- Cottle

Matthew MacQuarrie-Cottle receives Talk Is Free Theatre's 2023 F. Joseph Anderson Award at TIFT's Annual General Meeting.

3
Tarragon Theatre Announces THE GREENHOUSE FESTIVAL Lineup Photo
Tarragon Theatre Announces THE GREENHOUSE FESTIVAL Lineup

Mike Payette Artistic Director of Tarragon Theatre and Managing Director Andrea Vagianos are excited to announce the lineup for the 2024 Greenhouse Festival, a festival of new work developed and incubated at Tarragon Theatre.

4
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to be Presented at the Annex Theatre This Winter Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to be Presented at the Annex Theatre This Winter

Shifting Ground Collective presents an ambitious production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's 'Merrily We Roll Along,' performed entirely by a company of young artists. This fresh take on the musical challenges the perception of the story's jaded bitterness and tragedy of aging, emphasizing the enduring hope and possibility of chasing dreams.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE Video
Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical in Toronto Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical
Winter Garden Theatre (12/05-12/31)
Magic Mel in Toronto Magic Mel
Wychwood Theatre (12/28-12/29)
Theatresports in Toronto Theatresports
Comedy Bar (11/17-12/29)
Holiday! An Improvised Musical Comedy in Toronto Holiday! An Improvised Musical Comedy
The Assembly Theatre (12/13-12/17)
Universal Child Care in Toronto Universal Child Care
Canadian Stage (2/13-2/25)
Summer Dad Presents… Father Christmas: A Holiday Spectacular! in Toronto Summer Dad Presents… Father Christmas: A Holiday Spectacular!
The Assembly Theatre (12/05-12/07)
Hookup in Toronto Hookup
The Assembly Theatre (12/01-12/02)
Pollyanna the Musical in Toronto Pollyanna the Musical
Theatre Aquarius (12/06-12/23)
Les Miserables in Toronto Les Miserables
Princess of Wales Theatre (3/26-6/01)
Rapunzel, the Family-Friendly Musical! in Toronto Rapunzel, the Family-Friendly Musical!
Wychwood Theatre (12/02-1/07)PHOTOS VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You