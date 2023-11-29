Massey Hall to Present Choir! Choir! Choir! Epic 80s Sing-Along

Massey Hall will welcome back Choir! Choir! Choir! to the legendary Allan Slaight Stage onFriday, April 12, 2024 with THE EPIC 80S SING-ALONG! Choir! Choir! Choir!’s Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman announced this new show direct from the Massey Hall stage to their fans at last Saturday evening’s presentation of Heart of Gold: The Neil Young Songbook.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, December 1 at 10am via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255.



Choir! Choir! Choir! is a Toronto-based singing group that have proclaimed Massey Hall as “their very favourite Toronto venue” and have always delighted audiences whenever they perform on the legendary stage.

The duo has performed with renowned artists such as Patti Smith, David Byrne, Rick Astley, Tegan and Sara, and Rufus Wainwright, and onstage at New York’s Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall with the likes of Debbie Harry and The Flaming Lips. They collaborated with Kermit the Frog at NYC’s Lincoln Center and created content for NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar with Hamilton’s Brandon Victor Dixon. They’ve performed at the MET with Shamir in New York for New York Prideand hosted their own float in Toronto Pride. They remembered Canadian music hero, Gord Downie, by performing Grace Too with two surviving members of the Tragically Hip to 10,000 fans in Toronto. And more!

