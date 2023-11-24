Massey Hall, Roy Thomson Hall & TD Music Hall Launch Black Friday Ticket and Merch Offer

Toronto's trio of iconic music halls announced a Black Friday sale for live music fans today starting at 10am. Featuring $25 tickets for select Massey Hall, Roy Thomson Hall and TD Music Hall shows, plus a special 2 tickets for $25 bundle for select shows at TD Music Hall. *plus fees on all tickets prices and bundle.

For a full list of events, visit Masseyhall.mhrth.com/Black-Friday. Tickets are on sale today at 10am until Monday, November 27 at 10pm. No promo code is required. Limited tickets are available.

*Offered seat locations vary per performance. Offers not valid on previously purchased tickets. Service charges apply on all orders.

In addition to these incredible ticket offers, the Massey Hall online store is featuring Black Friday discounted deals on fabulous Massey Hall merchandise – hats, posters, t-shirts and more. Perfect timing for holiday gift purchasing for that special music lover in your life. *The Massey Hall merch sale begins at 10am today and ends on Monday, November 27 at 10pm.