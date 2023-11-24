Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

Massey Hall, Roy Thomson Hall & TD Music Hall Launch Black Friday Ticket and Merch Offer

Learn more about the offerings here!

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 2 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Canadian Stage Photo 3 Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Canadian Stage
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

Massey Hall, Roy Thomson Hall & TD Music Hall Launch Black Friday Ticket and Merch Offer

 Toronto's trio of iconic music halls announced a Black Friday sale for live music fans today starting at 10am. Featuring $25 tickets for select Massey Hall, Roy Thomson Hall and TD Music Hall shows, plus a special 2 tickets for $25 bundle for select shows at TD Music Hall. *plus fees on all tickets prices and bundle.

For a full list of events, visit Masseyhall.mhrth.com/Black-Friday. Tickets are on sale today at 10am until Monday, November 27 at 10pm. No promo code is required. Limited tickets are available.

*Offered seat locations vary per performance. Offers not valid on previously purchased tickets. Service charges apply on all orders.

In addition to these incredible ticket offers, the Massey Hall online store is featuring Black Friday discounted deals on fabulous Massey Hall merchandise – hats, posters, t-shirts and more. Perfect timing for holiday gift purchasing for that special music lover in your life. *The Massey Hall merch sale begins at 10am today and ends on Monday, November 27 at 10pm.

 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
The National Ballet of Canada Announces Casting for THE NUTCRACKER Photo
The National Ballet of Canada Announces Casting for THE NUTCRACKER

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the casting for The Nutcracker, Toronto's most joyful holiday experience. 

2
January Concerts At The Royal Conservatory Of Music Photo
January Concerts At The Royal Conservatory Of Music

The eleventh edition of the 21C Music Festival, which spans from January to May of 2024, will include 7 concerts and include 1 world and 13 Canadian premieres, 3 Canadian composers, and 8 Canadian artists and ensembles.

3
THE LION KING to Open a New Toronto Sit-Down Production Photo
THE LION KING to Open a New Toronto Sit-Down Production

Toronto will become the first city in North America to have a second sit-down production of Disney’s The Lion King. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!

4
2023 Nathan Cohen Awards Now Accepting Submissions Photo
2023 Nathan Cohen Awards Now Accepting Submissions

The Canadian Theatre Critics Association is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Nathan Cohen Awards for Excellence in Theatre Criticism. Submit your outstanding reviews and critical essays by December 4, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE Video
Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE
Tony Yazbeck Talks Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Tony Yazbeck Talks Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN
Halle Bailey Sings 'Huckleberry Pie' From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Halle Bailey Sings 'Huckleberry Pie' From THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Toronto Chicago (Non-Equity)
Ed Mirvish Theatre (12/27-1/09)
Betsy and Wetsy's Holiday Spejazzular in Toronto Betsy and Wetsy's Holiday Spejazzular
The Assembly Theatre (12/06-12/09)
A Whole New World: The Musical Magic of Alan Menken in Toronto A Whole New World: The Musical Magic of Alan Menken
Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre (12/16-12/16)
Hypothetical Baby in Toronto Hypothetical Baby
Tarragon Theatre (12/08-12/17)
Peter Pan: The Panto in Toronto Peter Pan: The Panto
King's Wharf Theatre (11/08-11/25)
Pollyanna the Musical in Toronto Pollyanna the Musical
Theatre Aquarius (12/06-12/23)
Sing-Along Messiah in Toronto Sing-Along Messiah
Tafelmusik (12/17-12/17)
The Laundry List in Toronto The Laundry List
Al Green Theatre (Miles Nadal JCC) (1/27-1/28)
https://ksorchestra.ca/2023-2024-season/the-greatest-show/ in Toronto https://ksorchestra.ca/2023-2024-season/the-greatest-show/
Flato Markham Theatre (12/09-12/09)
Messiah in Toronto Messiah
Toronto Symphony Orchestra (12/17-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You