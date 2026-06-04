MIRV-'ISH' AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL to Play Toronto Fringe Festival
The Comedy Bar troupe, coached by Second City alum Ashley Botting, performs at Toronto Fringe with Rachel Sellan and Kara Harun.
Tired of seeing the same musical twice? Good. Mirv-"ish" refuses to repeat itself. Coached under the watchful eye of This Hour Has 22 Minutes writer, and Second City alum Ashley Botting, and musically marshalled by Composer and Second City Touring Company Musical Director, James Atin, Mirv-"ish" improvises a completely original 60 minute comedic musical each performance. No script, no props, no sheet music, just your suggestion and a cast ready to weep, crack a joke, hit a high C, and fall in love in three-part harmony.
Join the hilariously unhinged Mirv-"ish" Improv troupe for a high-stakes, completely improvised musical extravaganza where your real-life, petty grievances are transformed into a full-blown comedic musical. No complaint is too small to get the Broadway treatment. Whether it's RISING RENT COSTS, DATING IN THE CITY, or your commute to HAMILTON that's driving you nuts, you bring the problems and we bring the punchlines and the power chords!
Mirv-"ish" Comedy Troupe performs monthly at Comedy Bar Danforth and Bloor and has been refining their killer harmonies and sharp, comedic talent for the past 2 years.. A rotating, starry ensemble including viral sketch phenom Janelle McGuinness, screen actor Rachel Sellan (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Ginny & Georgia), Canadian Screen Award winner and TVOKids alum Kara Harun clown virtuoso Kendall Savage, Schitt's Creek actor Victoria Kucher, and more!
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Toronto Fringe Festival
Soulpepper Theatre (6/30-7/12)
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CINDERELLA by The United European Ballet Company
Brockville Arts Centre (1/28-1/28)
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110% Wizard with Keith Brown
Aki Studio (6/30-7/12)
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The Importance of Being Earnest
Stratford Festival (5/19-10/23) PHOTOS
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Matilda - Worms
BNZ Theatre (7/01-7/04)
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THE NUTCRACKER by The United European Ballet
The Burlington Performing Arts Centre (11/18-11/18)
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Movie Night (On Stage) - An Improv Show
Comedy Bar (7/11-7/11) PHOTOS
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Finn & Friends: Back Again!
THE SECOND CITY (7/05-7/05)
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2627 PAC Present Season
First Ontario Performing Arts Center (9/22-5/22)
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SpongeBob the Musical
Randolph Theatre (8/22-9/20)
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