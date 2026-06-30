DECADUNCE to Play Toronto's Comedy Bar, Starring Marshall Lorenzo
The NZ Fringe award-winning sketch comedy trilogy concludes with a show about fraud, excess, and capitalism.
Canadian Comedy Award Winner Marshall Lorenzo (Canada's Drag Race) closes out his North American tour with 'Decadunce' at Comedy Bar (Cabaret Space), Sunday, July 19th at 5pm.
'Decadunce' is coming to Toronto direct from winning the prestigious 2025 NZ Fringe International Exchange Award and the 2026 Tour Ready Award. This is the third chapter in his nine-time NZ Fringe award-nominated 'Baby Gorgeous' sketch comedy trilogy. While 2024's 'Baby Gorgeous' (Directed by Carly Heffernan) was the amuse-bouche and 'Build Ups' was the main course, get ready to eat good in the decadent and dizzying dessert of the Baby Gorgeous trilogy: 'Decadunce'.
Now fully committed to living a lifestyle outside of his means, 'Decudunce' is a brand new show about fraud, excess and stupidity. Let's just say we're a gun law away from finally eating the rich, and Marshall Lorenzo is ready to pull the trigger. 'Decudunce' is about finding loopholes in the capitalist snake oil; to fight for bargains and blow off steam around the cost of living.
Marshall Lorenzo is a graduate of the Second City Conservatory (2014) - the training school of The Second City, known for giving Catherine O'Hara, Steve Carell, Amy Poehler and many more award-winning comedians and actors their start. Marshall was also nominated for the Second City Tim Sims Encouragement Fund Fresh Meat showcase. He is the former head writer of the multi-Canadian Comedy Award-winning troupe The Sketchersons, known for their famous show Sunday Night Live, modelled after Saturday Night Live.
After returning to New Zealand, Marshall became a prominent fixture on the festival circuit with his acclaimed sketch shows, which have earned nine NZ Fringe nominations. His dynamic performances have captivated audiences at major events like the 2026 New Zealand International Comedy Festival, the 2026 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Auckland Pride Festival 2024, Auckland Fringe Festival 2024, San Diego Fringe 2026 and the 2024, 2025, and 2026 NZ Fringe Festivals.
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