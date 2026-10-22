LA BOHÈME to Open at Toronto City Opera in Contemporary Toronto

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Toronto City Opera will present a fully staged production of Giacomo Puccini's La bohème, reimagined in a contemporary Toronto setting. Featuring a cast of some of Canada's most exciting emerging professional soloists alongside the Toronto City Opera Chorus, this production brings Puccini's beloved masterpiece closer to home.

Directed by Dana Fradkin, La bohème is a luminous portrait of young artists navigating love, friendship, ambition, and the realities of life on the margins. When the seamstress Mimì meets the poet Rodolfo, their romance blossoms amid laughter, friendship, and the challenges of poverty. Conducted by Toronto City Opera Artistic Director Jennifer Tung, the production features some of opera's most unforgettable melodies, as Puccini's music captures both the beauty and fragility of love. Toronto City Opera Music Director Ivan Estey-Jovanovic will perform Puccini's masterful score on piano.

Soprano Ariane Cossette stars as Mimì, a young seamstress who meets the poet Rodolfo, played by tenor Elias Theocharidis. Their romance is tested as Mimì's health struggles and Rodolfo's financial hardship take their toll on the relationship. Baritone Alexander Hajek plays the painter Marcello, who finds himself navigating an on-again, off-again relationship with Musetta, played by soprano Ana Isabella Castro. Baritones James Coole-Stevenson and Tyler Prince round out the cast as the musician Schaunard and philosopher Colline, respectively. The Toronto City Opera Chorus will bring the Christmas Eve market to life as vendors, revelers, and members of the bustling Toronto crowd.

With set, props, and projection design by Adriana Bogaard, costume design by Alexandra Christofides, and lighting design by Nathan Bruce, The Terminal Theatre stage will be transformed into a rundown Toronto apartment, a bustling Christmas market, and other recognizable local settings. By placing the story in a contemporary Toronto landscape, the production explores how the hopes, struggles, and relationships of Puccini's young bohemians continue to resonate today.

Much like the characters in La bohème, many members of the Toronto community continue to face food insecurity. Toronto City Opera will be accepting non-perishable food items and cash donations at each performance in support of Daily Bread Food Bank.

Toronto City Opera continues its proud 80-year tradition of bringing accessible, high-quality opera to the local community. Founded as an opera workshop at Central Technical School in 1946, TCO has grown into one of Toronto's most inclusive opera companies, providing emerging professionals with opportunities to perform leading roles while welcoming community members to participate in the chorus of fully staged productions.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 04 Hrs 18 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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