KALLITECHNIS Comes to TD Music Hall This Summer

TD Music Hall will welcome Montreal Soul and R&B artist KALLITECHNIS on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, March 22 at 10am ET via tdmusichall.com or 416-0872-4255.

KALLITECHNIS presents her most immersive project yet. MOOD RING - the live experience, is a meditation on multiple forms of love. From the warm excitement of new romantic love to the comforting spiritual connection one can build in relationship to self, KALLITECHNIS vulnerably explores her own colours through this performance in hopes of inspiring the audience with songs that tell stories of our shared human experiences. Her new single “Quiet Type” dropped March 15 – listen HERE!

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.