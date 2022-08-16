Jazz Pianist Michael Kaeshammer Announces New Studio Album, 'The Warehouse Sessions,'

Music is a great and powerful connector. There's nothing quite like hearing the palpable and electric connection between musicians in an inspired performance, or feeling an intrinsic connection to a song that causes your emotions to take flight.

Making that connection happen on his new recording is acclaimed Canadian pianist and singer Michael Kaeshammer with live-off-the-floor performances on his joyful and inspired new album, The Warehouse Sessions, set for world-wide release on October 7th from Linus Entertainment.

A delectable concoction of funky soul, gospel revival and rollicking boogie-woogie, The Warehouse Sessions showcases the fine-tuned prowess of a trio that has spent countless hours together on stage and off, honing their musical connection. Not wanting that connection to dissipate, Kaeshammer, bassist David Piltch and drummer Johnny Vidacovich gathered at Bryan Adams' famed Warehouse Studio in Vancouver to capture their unique symbioses together in more permanent form.

A lost-in-the-moment capture of the multi-JUNO and WCMA winner and his hot trio, the punchy lead-off single, "You've Got It In Your Soulness," is a lovingly reverent but progressive take on the Les McCann jazz-soul song that first appeared on McCann's and trumpet player Eddie Harris' 1969 Grammy nominated live album, Swiss Movement.

"The concept was simple," reflects Kaeshammer. "Let's call a tune and then, let's record it. These are all first takes, loose and energetic."

That approach has made The Warehouse Sessions a collection that is imbued with an immediacy and excitement that's apparent from the first notes of "You've Got It In Your Soulness", through the trio's engaging takes on other classics like "Ain't She Sweet," "Down By The Riverside" and "Bourbon Street Parade." All songs that "show a group having so much fun it's infectious," says JAZZ.FM91's Brad Barker, who wrote the album liner notes. "It's simply three friends finding joy in making music for each other and we all get to crash the party."

A mélange of styles masterfully conveyed is a hallmark of Kaeshammer's versatility and inclusive approach to making music. Throughout decades as a professional performer, first in Germany and then Canada after making Vancouver Island his family home, the double JUNO winner has interwoven elements of classical, jazz, blues, boogie-woogie, stride, and even pop into his signature brand of music.

"When I play, I don't worry about if it's jazz or pop or classical or whatever; I just play what I hear and let the music decide what it wants to be," Kaeshammer explains. "Sure, there are different styles, different eras, different approaches, but when you really look at it, it's all just music based on 12 notes."

Sure, you can always distill music down to those 12 simple notes but, the wondrous art you can build them into is the magic. On The Warehouse Sessions and all the music he's released since his 1996 debut album, Blue Keys, Kaeshammer displays his keen handle on creating that art for all of us to enjoy.

He's definitely got it in his soulness.

Canadian Tour Dates

November 9, 2022 deCoste Centre Pictou NS

November 10, 2022 St. Xavier University Antigonish NS

November 11, 2022 Le Moulin de la Baie Saulnierville NS

November 12, 2022 Acadia University Wolfville NS

November 13, 2022 Chester Playhouse Chester NS

November 16, 2022 Capitol Theatre Moncton NB

November 17, 2022 Playhouse Theatre Fredericton NB

November 18, 2022 Shenkman Art Centre Ottawa ON

November 19, 2022 Ctr for the Performing Arts Burlington ON

November 20, 2022 Charles W. Stockey Centre Parry Sound ON

November 22, 2022 Meaford Art Centre Meaford ON

November 23, 2022 Wolf Performance Hall London ON

November 24, 2022 Flato Markham Theatre Markham ON

November 25, 2022 Grand Theatre Kingston ON

November 26, 2022 West End Cultural Centre Winnipeg MB

November 27, 2022 The Bassment Saskatoon SK

November 28, 2022 Enmax Centre Lethbridge AB

November 30, 2022 Song Sparrow Hall Salmon Arm BC

December 1, 2022 Venables Theatre Oliver BC

December 2, 2022 Performing Arts Centre Vernon BC

December 3, 2022 Massey Centre New Westminster BC

December 4, 2022 Kay Meek Theatre Vancouver BC

December 5, 2022 Mary Winspear Centre Sidney BC

December 6, 2022 Mary Winspear Centre Sidney BC