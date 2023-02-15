Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ira Glass Comes to Roy Thomson Hall Next Year

The performance is on  February 10, 2024 at 8PM.

Feb. 15, 2023  
This American Life host and creator, Ira Glass returns to Toronto on February 10, 2024 at Roy Thomson Hall. Tickets on sales this Friday, February 17 at 10am.

Ira Glass last performed in Toronto in 2017 at Massey Hall to a packed audience filled with fans of his radio show, This American Life. The show is heard each week by over 5 million listeners on public radio stations and podcast. Glass began his career as an intern at National Public Radio's network headquarters in Washington, DC in 1978, when he was 19 years old. He put This American Life on the air in 1995. He also served as an editor for the groundbreaking podcasts Serial, S-Town and Nice White Parents. Under Glass's editorial direction, This American Life has won the highest honours for broadcasting and journalistic excellence, including seven Peabody awards and the first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded for audio journalism. In 2021 This American Life episode 'The Giant Pool of Money' was inducted into the Library of Congress's National Recording Registry, the first podcast ever so honoured.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.




Review: Atom Egoyans SALOME Is A Dark, Twisted Descent Into Tragedy
Review: Atom Egoyan's SALOME Is A Dark, Twisted Descent Into Tragedy
The story of a doomed, distorted princess from biblical infamy makes for an uncomfortable, heavy watch. It also makes for incredible operatic moments, and a gripping, sensory experience, all in under two hours.
DanceWorks Presents E-MOTION TOUR, Featuring Work By Three Outstanding Choreographic Voice
DanceWorks Presents E-MOTION TOUR, Featuring Work By Three Outstanding Choreographic Voices From Ballet Edmonton
DanceWorks presents e-motion tour, featuring work by three outstanding choreographic voices from Ballet Edmonton, as a triple-bill program.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Host Hogwarts House Pride Night in March
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Host Hogwarts House Pride Night in March
Wizzo! Celebrate your Hogwarts House Pride on March 8 at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. 
Review: ARE WE NOT DRAWN ONWARD TO NEW ERA at Bluma Appel Theatre
Review: ARE WE NOT DRAWN ONWARD TO NEW ERA at Bluma Appel Theatre
What did our critic think of ARE WE NOT DRAWN ONWARD TO NEW ERA at Bluma Appel Theatre? The symbolism is pretty clear: if a single red apple hangs tantalizingly from a lone onstage tree next to a sleeping woman, the fruit will be plucked, innocence will be lost, and Eve and Adam will have to leave the garden. However, in the story of humanity's hand in its own destruction, what's often left unexplored is the question: What if we could put the apple back?

February 14, 2023

Wizzo! Celebrate your Hogwarts House Pride on March 8 at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. 
February 10, 2023

After its stunning sell-out NYC debut, Canadian Stage and Obsidian Theatre will mount the first Canadian production of Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama FAIRVIEW, on stage at the Berkeley Street Theatre March 4 – 26, 2023. (Media night: March 9)
February 9, 2023

Producer Jeffrey Seller and David Mirvish announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (February 22) in Toronto at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
February 9, 2023

The Stratford Festival’s filmed performance of Death and the King’s Horseman will debut for streaming world-wide on Thursday, February 9, 2023 via Stratfest@Home.
February 9, 2023

David Mirvish and The Company Theatre have announced that due to popular demand the Canadian premiere production of Andrew Bovell's drama, Things I Know to be True, directed by Philip Riccio will extend performances through February 26, 2023. 
