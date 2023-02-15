Ira Glass Comes to Roy Thomson Hall Next Year

This American Life host and creator, Ira Glass returns to Toronto on February 10, 2024 at Roy Thomson Hall. Tickets on sales this Friday, February 17 at 10am.

Ira Glass last performed in Toronto in 2017 at Massey Hall to a packed audience filled with fans of his radio show, This American Life. The show is heard each week by over 5 million listeners on public radio stations and podcast. Glass began his career as an intern at National Public Radio's network headquarters in Washington, DC in 1978, when he was 19 years old. He put This American Life on the air in 1995. He also served as an editor for the groundbreaking podcasts Serial, S-Town and Nice White Parents. Under Glass's editorial direction, This American Life has won the highest honours for broadcasting and journalistic excellence, including seven Peabody awards and the first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded for audio journalism. In 2021 This American Life episode 'The Giant Pool of Money' was inducted into the Library of Congress's National Recording Registry, the first podcast ever so honoured.

