HOW I LOST ONE POUND, THE MUSICAL-ISH. Plays Alumnae Theatre This December 14-16

You never hang up your tutu, no matter  how deep in the laundry basket that dream is buried.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Ed Mirvish Theatre Photo 1 Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Ed Mirvish Theatre
Review: BRIGADOON at Shaw Festival Photo 2 Review: BRIGADOON at Shaw Festival
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to be Presented at the Annex Theatre This Winter Photo 3 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to be Presented at the Annex Theatre This Winter
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Leads Favorite Loca Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

HOW I LOST ONE POUND, THE MUSICAL-ISH. Plays Alumnae Theatre This December 14-16

“Hilariously adorable and utterly unpredictable” Lesley Carlberg is back with her ever-evolving comedic exploration of the challenges women face to their self-esteem, also know as: How I Lost One Pound, The Musical-ish. What happens  when your big childhood dream of being a dancer-singer-actor gets squashed? You never hang up your tutu, no matter  how deep in the laundry basket that dream is buried.

From the show's early beginnings as a comedic riff on how hard it is to lose weight, Lesley Carllberg always felt like she  was on a neverending quest to be thinner, younger-looking, smoother, blonder, stronger, lighter, softer, and firmer…with  whiter teeth. A lifelong creative artist and comedienne, Lesley put her dreams on hold for a marriage and family; now her  children have grown, she returns to the theatre to figure out what she wants to be now she's “all grown up.” Overflowing 

with music, laughter, and unselfconscious silliness, How I Lost One Pound, The Musical-ish asks how far are you  willing to push for your dreams… and who are you in the meantime? 

Five female performers - including creator Lesley Carlberg – bring this insightful, exuberant play to life through  alternating scenes, monologues and musical interludes. Featured performers include: Tamika Poetzsch (Much Ado  About Nothing,Louie the Goat Productions; Innocence Lost, The Curtain Club), Morgan Bargent (Thriving: a Dissociated  Reverie, Sundance 2023), Maria Michelli (Last Of The Red Hot Lovers, The Odd Couple - Female Version, Burl-Oak  Theatre Group; Fallen Angels, Alumnae Theatre) and Robyn Kotsopoulos (There is Hope, Virtual Theatre; Chasing  Light, Feature Film; When Love Whispers From Heaven, TV Pilot). Toronto-based vocalist, multi-instrumentalist,  composer, arranger, and bandleader, Danny Zaidman (Beverley Street Group) serves as Composer and Musical  Director. 

Filled with stories of discovery and resilience, How I Lost One Pound, the Musical-ish follows these women through  good times and bad, reminding us to believe in ourselves, protect our self-esteem, and make our own opportunities.  Because the most important thing, however your dreams may morph and change, you must never hang up your tutu! 

How I Lost One Pound, the Musical-ish is Lesley Carlberg's sixth original stage creation. Her previous works include  When I Grow Up: A Personal Narrative, The JellyBean Forest, and Zucchinis! Zucchinis!  

Playing for three nights only, December 14-16, at the Alumnae  Theatre Mainspace with a 7:30pm curtain. Tickets are available now via Click Here.

Everywhere. For more information about Lesley and The Tutu Art Project, visit thetutuartproject.com


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Buddy Guy to Perform DAMN RIGHT ENCORE! At Massey Hall Photo
Buddy Guy to Perform DAMN RIGHT ENCORE! At Massey Hall

After three sold-out shows earlier this year, Massey Hall will welcome back legendary Blues guitarist Buddy Guy for a very special return with Damn Right Encore! Learn how to purchase tickets.

2
The Toronto Premiere Of MIGRAAAANTS to be Presented at Theatre Passe Muraille This January Photo
The Toronto Premiere Of MIGRAAAANTS to be Presented at Theatre Passe Muraille This January

Experience the Toronto premiere of Migraaaants, an immersive dark comedy that sheds light on the struggles and hopes of refugees. Running from January 13 to 28, 2024 at Theatre Passe Muraille.

3
Experience DON GIOVANNI at Canadian Opera Company This Winter Photo
Experience DON GIOVANNI at Canadian Opera Company This Winter

Experience Don Giovanni as never before with a breathtaking new production. Discover the thrilling tale of love, lust, and revenge in this iconic opera.

4
BWW Q&A: Katie Kerr of CHRIS, MRS. - A New Holiday Musical at Boldly Productions Photo
BWW Q&A: Katie Kerr of CHRIS, MRS. - A New Holiday Musical at Boldly Productions

Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical is coming to The Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto! Ring in the holiday season with the Chris family, where the everyday collides with the enchanted. Our story begins in the city, where festiveless father Ben Chris leverages his late parents’ lodge in exchange for a promotion.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser Trailer for PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF), Beginning This Month at CAA Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser Trailer for PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF), Beginning This Month at CAA Theatre
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
BenTastic in Toronto BenTastic
Wychwood Theatre (12/28-12/29)
Christmas Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches in Toronto Christmas Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (12/09-12/09)
TSO Holiday Pops in Toronto TSO Holiday Pops
Toronto Symphony Orchestra (12/11-12/13)
Magic Mel in Toronto Magic Mel
Wychwood Theatre (12/28-12/29)
Jack: a Beanstalk Panto in Toronto Jack: a Beanstalk Panto
Capitol Theatre Port Hope (11/25-12/23)
Comic Books Live! in Toronto Comic Books Live!
The Assembly Theatre (12/21-12/21)
Christmas Birthdays Suck! in Toronto Christmas Birthdays Suck!
The Assembly Theatre (12/09-12/14)
MacBeth: “A Tale Told by an Idiot” in Toronto MacBeth: “A Tale Told by an Idiot”
Red Sandcastle Theatre (2/08-2/18)
eggnog & honey: a holiday poetry slam in Toronto eggnog & honey: a holiday poetry slam
The Assembly Theatre (12/05-12/10)
Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical in Toronto Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical
Winter Garden Theatre (12/05-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You