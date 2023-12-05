HOW I LOST ONE POUND, THE MUSICAL-ISH. Plays Alumnae Theatre This December 14-16

“Hilariously adorable and utterly unpredictable” Lesley Carlberg is back with her ever-evolving comedic exploration of the challenges women face to their self-esteem, also know as: How I Lost One Pound, The Musical-ish. What happens when your big childhood dream of being a dancer-singer-actor gets squashed? You never hang up your tutu, no matter how deep in the laundry basket that dream is buried.

From the show's early beginnings as a comedic riff on how hard it is to lose weight, Lesley Carllberg always felt like she was on a neverending quest to be thinner, younger-looking, smoother, blonder, stronger, lighter, softer, and firmer…with whiter teeth. A lifelong creative artist and comedienne, Lesley put her dreams on hold for a marriage and family; now her children have grown, she returns to the theatre to figure out what she wants to be now she's “all grown up.” Overflowing

with music, laughter, and unselfconscious silliness, How I Lost One Pound, The Musical-ish asks how far are you willing to push for your dreams… and who are you in the meantime?

Five female performers - including creator Lesley Carlberg – bring this insightful, exuberant play to life through alternating scenes, monologues and musical interludes. Featured performers include: Tamika Poetzsch (Much Ado About Nothing,Louie the Goat Productions; Innocence Lost, The Curtain Club), Morgan Bargent (Thriving: a Dissociated Reverie, Sundance 2023), Maria Michelli (Last Of The Red Hot Lovers, The Odd Couple - Female Version, Burl-Oak Theatre Group; Fallen Angels, Alumnae Theatre) and Robyn Kotsopoulos (There is Hope, Virtual Theatre; Chasing Light, Feature Film; When Love Whispers From Heaven, TV Pilot). Toronto-based vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, and bandleader, Danny Zaidman (Beverley Street Group) serves as Composer and Musical Director.

Filled with stories of discovery and resilience, How I Lost One Pound, the Musical-ish follows these women through good times and bad, reminding us to believe in ourselves, protect our self-esteem, and make our own opportunities. Because the most important thing, however your dreams may morph and change, you must never hang up your tutu!

How I Lost One Pound, the Musical-ish is Lesley Carlberg's sixth original stage creation. Her previous works include When I Grow Up: A Personal Narrative, The JellyBean Forest, and Zucchinis! Zucchinis!

Playing for three nights only, December 14-16, at the Alumnae Theatre Mainspace with a 7:30pm curtain. Tickets are available now via Click Here.

Everywhere. For more information about Lesley and The Tutu Art Project, visit thetutuartproject.com