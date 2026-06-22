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Video: 'Holy Saint Francis!' Scene From ROMEO & JULIET at Free Shakespeare in the Park

Watch Francis Jue as Friar Laurence, and Daniel Bravo Hernández as Romeo perform the scene!

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Featured Topic SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK More Coverage



You can now get a first look at the "Holy Saint Francis!" scene from The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Romeo & Juliet. Watch Francis Jue as Friar Laurence, and Daniel Bravo Hernández as Romeo perform the famous scene!

Directed by Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali, the production includes Spanish translations by Alfredo Michel Modenessi and choreography by Mayte Natalio.

The cast includes Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens (Juliet), Sergio Mauritz Ang (Friar John/Ensemble), Daniel Bravo Hernández (Romeo), Andrés Nicolás Chaves (Ensemble), Rachel Crowl (Apothecary/Ensemble), Reece dos Santos (Balthasar), Caleb Joshua Eberhardt (Mercutio), Jacquernst F. Filias (Ensemble), Glenn Fleshler (Lord Capulet), Francis Jue (Friar Laurence), Ariyan Kassam (Tybalt), LaChanze (Lady Capulet), Martin K. Lewis (Paris), Zack Lopez Roa (Benvolio), Gilda Mercado (Ensemble), Tina Muñoz Pandya (Ensemble), Deirdre O'Connell (Nurse), Jason Manuel Olazábal (Lord Montague), Jessica Pimentel (Escalus), Fedra Ramírez Olivares (Ensemble), Piper Runge (Ensemble), Miles Segura (Ensemble), Mariand Torres (Lady Montague), and Marlon Xavier (Ensemble).

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