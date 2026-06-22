Video: 'Holy Saint Francis!' Scene From ROMEO & JULIET at Free Shakespeare in the Park





You can now get a first look at the "Holy Saint Francis!" scene from The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Romeo & Juliet. Watch Francis Jue as Friar Laurence, and Daniel Bravo Hernández as Romeo perform the famous scene!

Directed by Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali, the production includes Spanish translations by Alfredo Michel Modenessi and choreography by Mayte Natalio.

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