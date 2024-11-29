Gino Quilico Returns to Collingwood Music Festival With SONGS OF THE SEASON

The performance is on Sunday, December 15, at 3 PM.
Collingwood Music Festival will welcome back baritone Gino Quilco at the First Presbyterian Church for “Songs of the Season.” The performance is on Sunday, December 15, at 3 PM.
Quilico, who brought down the house during the 2024 Festival’s sold-out finale, returns to captivate audiences with selections from his highly-acclaimed album, "Secrets of Christmas". His rich, velvety voice will be accompanied by beloved local pianist, Christopher Burton, creating a concert brimming with festive charm and musical elegance.
Adding to the wonder of the season, soulful mezzo-soprano Viera Zmiyiwsky will grace the stage, performing heartwarming Ukrainian holiday and folk favourites. Her performance, accompanied by Collingwood Music Festival’s Artistic Director and internationally-renowned pianist, Daniel Vnukowski, promises to transport audience members to a place of peace and joy. As a highlight of the afternoon, Gino Quilico and Viera Zmiyiwsky will join forces for a stunning duet of the cherished classic, "The Prayer", immortalized by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion.
As Master of Ceremonies, Daniel Vnukowski will guide concert-goers through this sparkling celebration, adding his personal touch and insights to the program and making this a matinee not to be missed. He enthusiastically offers: "Whether you’re a long-time music lover or looking to share a magical experience with your family, “Songs of the Season” will leave you uplifted and inspired! As well, be sure to save the dates for next year's festival: July 9 to 19!"
