Gino Quilico Returns to Collingwood Music Festival With SONGS OF THE SEASON

Collingwood Music Festival will welcome back baritone Gino Quilco at the First Presbyterian Church for “Songs of the Season.” The performance is on Sunday, December 15, at 3 PM.



Quilico, who brought down the house during the 2024 Festival’s sold-out finale, returns to captivate audiences with selections from his highly-acclaimed album, "Secrets of Christmas". His rich, velvety voice will be accompanied by beloved local pianist, Christopher Burton, creating a concert brimming with festive charm and musical elegance.



Adding to the wonder of the season, soulful mezzo-soprano Viera Zmiyiwsky will grace the stage, performing heartwarming Ukrainian holiday and folk favourites. Her performance, accompanied by Collingwood Music Festival’s Artistic Director and internationally-renowned pianist, Daniel Vnukowski, promises to transport audience members to a place of peace and joy. As a highlight of the afternoon, Gino Quilico and Viera Zmiyiwsky will join forces for a stunning duet of the cherished classic, "The Prayer", immortalized by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion.



As Master of Ceremonies, Daniel Vnukowski will guide concert-goers through this sparkling celebration, adding his personal touch and insights to the program and making this a matinee not to be missed. He enthusiastically offers: "Whether you’re a long-time music lover or looking to share a magical experience with your family, “Songs of the Season” will leave you uplifted and inspired! As well, be sure to save the dates for next year's festival: July 9 to 19!"

