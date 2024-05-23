Gayle Ackroyd and 2BJazz Come to Guelph Little Theatre in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday May 31st from 7 to 9pm, join award-winning local songwriter and performer Gayle Ackroyd and 2BJazz in concert for an evening of catchy originals (penned by Gayle), then swinging jazz "Live In the Lobby" at Guelph Little Theatre, 176 Morris Street. For the first set she'll fly solo, singing and and accompanying herself on guitar and ukulele on her own songs from her “He Surprises Me “ and “Hooked on Love” albums as well as some of her favourite cover tunes. For the second set she will be joined onstage by 2BJazz, brothers John Brose on electric guitar and Tim Brose on bass for some toe-tapping tunes that will keep you swaying.

About Gayle Ackroyd

Originally from Brampton and a graduate of Sheridan College's Musical Theatre Program, Guelph's Ackroyd is a prolific, adept and award-winning songwriter whose versatility knows no bounds. Her latest album "Hooked on Love" produced by Rodger Stevenson and comprised of mostly self-penned songs, displays her remarkable ability to write and perform catchy, memorable tunes in a variety of styles including pop, roots, jazz, adult contemporary - and just a hint of blues.

Over the decades, Ackroyd has performed onstage with many music greats. YouTube has some fantastic footage of her performances with Jeff Healey. She has appeared on festival and night club stages across the country. including The Calgary Stampede, Mariposa Music Festival, Harbourfront Water’s Edge Cafe, Brampton Folk Festival, Toronto Blues Society’s Women’s Blues Review, the C.N.E., Manitoulin Island Folk Festival, the Hamilton Blues Festival, Albert’s Hall in Toronto, Hugh’s Room, Orillia Blues Festival, and London’s Home County Festival.

