Four New Alices Announced for National Ballet of Canada's ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERAND

Hope Muir has announced the cast of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by acclaimed choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. Having performed to sold-out houses in London, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Toronto, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland returns to the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts March 6 – 17, 2024.

Making their debuts in the title role of Alice are First Soloist Jeannine Haller, Second Soloists Hannah Galway and Tirion Law and Corps de Ballet member Emerson Dayton.

Corps de Ballet member Keaton Leier will debut as Jack/The Knave of Hearts. Making their debuts as Lewis Carroll/The White Rabbit are Principal Dancer Spencer Hack and First Soloist Donald Thom. First Soloists Alexandra MacDonald and Chelsy Meiss will make their debuts as Mother/The Queen of Hearts and Corps de Ballet member Noah Parets makes his debut as the Magician/Mad Hatter.

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland has been hailed “a brilliantly theatrical, superbly designed extravaganza of colour and costume, madcap action and fluent dance” (The New York Times) with an original score by British composer Joby Talbot, designs by Tony Award-winner Bob Crowley and lighting by Natasha Katz.

Principal Casting

Alice

Tirion Law* (March 6, 8, 12, 15 at 7:30 pm/March 10 at 2:00 pm)

Emerson Dayton* (March 7, 14, 16 at 2:00 pm/March 9 at 7:30 pm)

Hannah Galway* (March 7, 13, 16 at 7:30 pm/March 9 at 2:00 pm)

Jeannine Haller* (March 14 at 7:30 pm/March 17 at 2:00 pm)

Jack/The Knave of Hearts

Naoya Ebe (March 6, 8, 12, 15 at 7:30 pm/March 10 at 2:00 pm)

Keaton Leier* (March 7, 14, 16 at 2:00 pm/March 9 at 7:30 pm)

Harrison James (March 7, 13, 14, 16 at 7:30 pm/March 9, 17 at 2:00 pm)

Lewis Carroll/The White Rabbit

Donald Thom* (March 6, 8, 12, 15 at 7:30 pm/March 10 at 2:00 pm)

Siphesihle November (March 7, 9, 14, 16 at 2:00 pm/March 7, 9, 13, 16 at 7:30 pm)

Spencer Hack* (March 14 at 7:30 pm/March 17 at 2:00 pm)

Mother/The Queen of Hearts

Svetlana Lunkina (March 6, 8, 12, 15 at 7:30 pm/March 10 at 2:00 pm)

Chelsy Meiss* (March 7, 14, 16 at 2:00 pm/March 9 at 7:30 pm)

Heather Ogden (March 7, 13, 16 at 7:30 pm/March 9 at 2:00 pm)

Alexandra MacDonald* (March 14 at 7:30 pm/March 17 at 2:00 pm)

Father/The King of Hearts

Rex Harrington† (March 6, 7, 8, 12, 15 at 7:30 pm/March 9, 10, 14, 16 at 2:00 pm)

Johnathan Renna* † (March 7, 17 at 2:00 pm/March 9, 13, 14, 16 at 7:30 pm)

Magician/Mad Hatter

Ben Rudisin (March 6, 8, 9, 12, 15 at 7:30 pm/March 7, 10, 14, 16 at 2:00 pm)

Donald Thom (March 7, 13, 16 at 7:30 pm/March 9 at 2:00 pm)

Noah Parets* (March 14 at 7:30 pm/March 17 at 2:00 pm)

* Debut †Guest Artists

All casting subject to change.



