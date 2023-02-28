Fiona Reid to Join Eric McCormack, Chilina Kennedy & More in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC; Fourth Performance Added

The Royal Conservatory of Music has added another performance to the run of A Little Night Music, which will close the 2022-23 concert season. Winner of four Tony Awards, this popular musical by Stephen Sondheim will be presented in concert for three performances on Friday, May 26 at 8pm, Saturday, May 27 at 8pm, Sunday, May 28 at 3pm, and now also on Saturday, May 27 at 3pm in Koerner Hall.

Fiona Reid joins the previously announced cast members Cynthia Dale (Desirée Armfeldt), Eric McCormack (Fredrik Egerman), Chilina Kennedy (Charlotte Magnus), Dan Chameroy (Count Carl-Magnus), and Tess Benger (Petra).

One of Canada's best known stage actors, Fiona Reid (Madame Armfeldt) has performed in theatres across the country, including five seasons with the Stratford Festival and 12 at the Shaw Festival, as well as theatres in Great Britain and the U.S. She is a winner of two Dora Mavor Moore awards, a Jessie Award (Vancouver), and a Sterling Award (Edmonton). In 2015, she received the Toronto Critics' Award for her performance of Sonia in Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike (Mirvish Productions). Her career has been marked by diverse signature roles that include Rose in The Children, Amanda in The Glass Menagerie, Julie in London Road, Blanche Dubois in A Streetcar Named Desire, Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnes, and Martha in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf), amongst many others. Her film credits include My Big Fat Greek Wedding, One Week and The Time Traveler's Wife. She is currently starring in Harry Potter at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Also joining the cast is tenor Marcel d'Entremont (Mr. Erlanson) who is becoming recognized across Canada for both his powerful voice and sincere stage presence. A winner of the Wirth Vocal Prize at McGill University and the National Music Festival of Canada, he was also a former Yulanda M. Farris Young Artist with the Vancouver Opera, and is a current Equilibrium Young Artist, a mentorship program run by soprano Barbara Hannigan. Marcel recently performed the role of Rodolfo over 20 times in a cross-Canada tour of La bohème with Against the Grain Theatre and was named one of the Top 30 Under 30 classical musicians in Canada by CBC Music.

The cast is rounded out by Annie Grunwald (Fredrika Armfeldt), Justan Myers (Henrik), Sadie Laflamme-Snow (Anne Egerman), Edmond Clark (Frid), and ensemble members Alex Mathews, Jonelle Sills, Elena Howard-Scott, and Lillian Brooks.

Richard Ouzounian directs and Music Director David Briskin conducts a full Broadway-sized orchestra, which will feature many Glenn Gould School musicians. Maria Fuller, part of Tapestry Opera's Women in Musical Leadership program, will serve as répétiteur and Assistant Conductor.



Sondheim created a musical masterpiece from Ingmar Bergman's comedy, Smiles of a Summer Night.

A Little Night Music, set in Sweden in 1900, is centered around Desirée Armfeldt, an actress, and the men who are in love with her - a lawyer, Fredrik Egerman, and Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. When the travelling actress performs in Fredrik's town, the estranged lovers' passion rekindles, which strikes a flood of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée, Fredrik, Fredrick's wife Anne, the Count (Desirée's current lover), and the Count's wife Charlotte. The men, and their jealous wives, join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country, the results of which are new romances, second chances, and countless surprises. At times moving and heartbreaking, at times witty and hilarious, the musical is full of regret and desire but, most importantly, it is a celebration of love. A Little Night Music includes the popular song "Send in the Clowns" as well as "The Miller's Son" and "A Weekend in the Country."