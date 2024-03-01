FRIENDLY FIRE A New Satirical Comedy Comes To Toronto's Tarragon Theatre

Shots fired! A new satirical comedy comes to the Tarragon Theatre with all guns blazing! Elly and ThreebyZero in association with Larry Silverberg will present the world premiere of Eli Pasic's Friendly Fire: AN EVENING OF SEVEN POCKET-SIZED COMEDIES. The show is being presented at the Tarragon Theatre for a limited run of 5 performances, April 11-14, 2024.

Friendly Fire is the latest offering of Toronto writer Eli Pasic. A graduate of the distinguished Berklee College of Music, Pasic is a writer and director of comedic plays and musicals who has written shows with people by the likes of Henry Krieger (composer of Dreamgirls). His one-man musical, The Exorcist: An Operetta, was recently featured at the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival.

Seven short satirical comedies rolled into 70 minutes, Friendly Fire sets its target on the time-tested absurdities that modern society holds near and dear to its heart. Toxic workplace romantic entanglements, the impossibility of other human beings, theatre people, activists, God, corporations, TED Talks, porn, and Oedipus Rex-these are the targets, and punchlines are the bullets. Knuckles are rapped and wrists are slapped in this sidesplitting admonishment of the insanity and inhumanity of humans.

Cast

The show features a cast of four consummate Toronto performers, including Kevin Forster: Narnia (Manitoba Theatre for Young People/Bad Hats Theatre), Once (Thousand Islands Playhouse); Kevin Hare: It's a Wonderful Life (Magnus Theatre), Fellow Travelers (Paramount+); Isaiah Kolundzic: Icemen (Theatre by the Bay), The Importance of Being Earnest (St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival); and Breanna Maloney: Peter Pan and the Wendy Lady (White Mills Theatre Co.), A Midsummer Night's Dream (St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival).