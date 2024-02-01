FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE to Continue for Four Additional Weeks in Toronto

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience extends its run in Toronto until April 14.

Feb. 01, 2024

FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE to Continue for Four Additional Weeks in Toronto

Hang on to your (chef's) hats Toronto! Starvox Entertainment and Interactive Theatre International are dishing out an extra serving of belly laughs with the extension of Faulty Towers The Dining Experience. In response to the overwhelming demand, the mayhem and madness will continue for an additional four weeks in Toronto, with the show opening Wednesday, March 6th and running to Sunday, April 14th at Lighthouse ArtSpace.

Helming the “Inn” as the bumbling and exasperated Basil is the talented Rob Langston; whose impeccable comedic timing brings the character to life, complete with iconic mannerisms, quick temper, sarcastic wit, and his comically inept management skills. Basil's sharp-tongued and no-nonsense wife Sybil is played by Heather Jones, who adds in a dash of her own wit and sophistication to the role. Jones embodies the glamorous and formidable co-owner of the Faulty Towers Inn, serving as the voice of reason amid the chaos that unfolds. Rounding out the ensemble as the hapless and beloved Manuel is the versatile Philip Oakland. Oakland captures Manuel's charm and innocence bringing his endearing and clumsy nature to the forefront with his infectious energy and humour.

The Toronto cast brings their secret ingredient to these roles. The hilarity ensues from the onset as guests wait to be seated, and with 70% of the show being improvised anything can and usually does happen. This isn't traditional “dinner theatre”, diners are part of the experience from the onset and at the mercy of Basil, Sybil and Manuel's shambolic service at the Faulty Towers Inn.

Set against the backdrop of the 1970s UK, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience captures the essence of the era, incorporating themes that reflect these attitudes while being updated to ensure that outside of iconic moments from the series, each performance creates a unique and enjoyable experience for all.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience opens Wednesday, March 6 at Lighthouse ArtSpace and runs until Sunday, April 14, 2024 with performances Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm; Saturdays and Sundays with an additional lunchtime performance at 1pm and dinner service at 7pm with tickets ranging from $119.99-$159.99.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit: faultytowers.ca




