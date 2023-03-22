FALL ON YOUR KNEES Comes to the Grand Theatre

Following acclaimed performances across the nation, the Grand Theatre will present the final performances of the epic, two-part stage adaptation of author Ann-Marie Macdonald's beloved Canadian classic Fall On Your Knees from March 29th through April 2nd.

Produced by the Grand Theatre, National Arts Centre English Theatre, Vita Brevis Arts, Canadian Stage, and Neptune Theatre, the world premiere of the stage adaptation of Fall On Your Knees is the result of a historic partnership among the five companies - with the show premiering in Toronto, ON, before travelling to Halifax, NS, Ottawa, ON, and finishing in London, ON.

"After years of development and anticipation, we are thrilled to welcome the company of Fall On Your Knees to the Grand Theatre to share their final performances with us and complete their epic stage journey," says Dennis Garnhum, Grand Theatre Artistic Director. "Between the sweeping story, the multitude of large theatre companies involved, and the gathering of artists from coast-to-coast, this truly is an historic production - one that we are honoured to be a part of and share with the city of London."



Ann-Marie Macdonald's debut novel, Fall On Your Knees is a sweeping work of historical fiction that chronicles three generations of Cape Breton Island's Piper family. The story moves from the battlefields of the First World War to the emerging jazz scene in Harlem, NY, and into the lives of four unforgettable sisters.

The stage adaptation is co-created by renowned theatre artists Alisa Palmer -who serves as director for the production- and playwright Hannah Moscovitch, who developed the work over the course of a decade together. The pair then invited illustrious Toronto/New York composer, Sean Mayes to bring a compelling musical score to the production. Finally, this powerful creative team assembled an equally powerful cast to bring the work to life, including: Tim Campbell, Janelle Cooper, Diane Flacks, Eva Foote, Samantha Hill, Drew Moore, Tony Ofori, Cara Rebecca, Maryem Tollar, Dakota Jamal Wellman, Jenny L Wright, Antoine Yared, Amaka Umeh (Beethoven Lives Upstairs, Grand Theatre 2017/18 Season), and London's-own, Deborah Hay - who last appeared on the Grand Theatre's Spriet Stage as Mary in the 2019 production of Mary Poppins.

Fall on Your Knees, MacDonald's first novel, was first published in 1996 by Knopf Canada as part of their inaugural "New Face of Fiction". Becoming an instant Canadian-classic, and critically acclaimed international best seller, the novel won multiple awards, including: the Commonwealth Prize, the People's Choice Award, the Canadian Booksellers Association Libris Award for Fiction Book of the Year, and was short-listed for the Giller Prize. In 2002 it became an official selection of Oprah's Book Club.

"As Fall On Your Knees arrives in London, I want to express how grateful I am," remarks Ann-Marie Macdonald, the celebrated author of Fall On Your Knees. "Alisa Palmer and her creative team, along with the incredible producing partners, including the folks at the London Grand, have exceeded my expectations every step of the way. The show is spell-binding. So many people have put so much into bringing this extraordinary theatrical experience to audiences, and they've done it out of faith in the importance of stories; and the love of sharing them, live, together, in real time."



Fall On Your Knees is a two-part production on the Spriet Stage for a limited run, from March 29th through April 2nd, 2023. Tickets start at $35 and are available at www.grandtheatre.com, by phone at 519-672-8800, or at the Box Office, 471 Richmond Street.