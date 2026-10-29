Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Daniel MacIvor Launches THE IRIS PROJECT on Dramaturgy
The free multimedia site features insights from six renowned dramaturges and honors the legacy of influential Canadian dramaturge Iris Turcott.
Award-winning Canadian playwright, performer, filmmaker and producer Daniel MacIvor has launched a free, multimedia journey into the art of dramaturgy. The Iris Project, named in honour of the late, beloved Canadian dramaturge Iris Turcott, operates as three different worlds.
The site opens with What is Dramaturgy? a question posed to six renowned dramaturges, with a rare glimpse into their creative processes and workspaces. The second level of the site reveals dramaturgy in action, in all its messy glory. The final stage, the heart of the project, is a tribute to Turcott and her legacy. Visit WhatIsDramaturgy.com to begin.
The Iris Project involves a list of contributors, including MacIvor, Ronnie Burkett, Jill Carter, Paula Danckert, Brian Drader, Brad Fraser, Mel Hague, Jacqueline Lawton, Matthew MacKenzie, Matt McGeachy, Adam Pettle, Anusree Roy and Yvette Nolan.
Iris Turcott is widely acknowledged as a major force in shaping what is considered the Canadian theatre canon, and influencing generations of playwrights and plays. She devoted her life to theatre, and The Iris Project honours her legacy. As a tribute, this embodied archive of theory and practice addresses her life's work and the complex and varied definitions that accompany the often mysterious endeavour of dramaturgy.
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