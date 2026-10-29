Daniel MacIvor Launches THE IRIS PROJECT on Dramaturgy

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Award-winning Canadian playwright, performer, filmmaker and producer Daniel MacIvor has launched a free, multimedia journey into the art of dramaturgy. The Iris Project, named in honour of the late, beloved Canadian dramaturge Iris Turcott, operates as three different worlds.

The site opens with What is Dramaturgy? a question posed to six renowned dramaturges, with a rare glimpse into their creative processes and workspaces. The second level of the site reveals dramaturgy in action, in all its messy glory. The final stage, the heart of the project, is a tribute to Turcott and her legacy. Visit WhatIsDramaturgy.com to begin.

The Iris Project involves a list of contributors, including MacIvor, Ronnie Burkett, Jill Carter, Paula Danckert, Brian Drader, Brad Fraser, Mel Hague, Jacqueline Lawton, Matthew MacKenzie, Matt McGeachy, Adam Pettle, Anusree Roy and Yvette Nolan.

Iris Turcott is widely acknowledged as a major force in shaping what is considered the Canadian theatre canon, and influencing generations of playwrights and plays. She devoted her life to theatre, and The Iris Project honours her legacy. As a tribute, this embodied archive of theory and practice addresses her life's work and the complex and varied definitions that accompany the often mysterious endeavour of dramaturgy.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 08 Hrs 07 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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