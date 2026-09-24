Clara Moniz to Premiere BREATHE IN/BREATHE OUT Chamber Work

NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Emerging composer and vocalist Clara Moniz has announced the premiere of Breathe In/ Breathe Out, a 60-minute chamber work exploring chronic illness, disability, and the experience of living, and performing in a body that can be unpredictable.

Breathe In/ Breathe Out brings together four vocalists and a string quartet for a new work that considers the different ways illness can affect a person's physical and emotional life. Across ten movements, the piece explores complex experiences in the medical system, grief, hope, and finding agency. It asks what it means to keep moving forward when the life you imagined has changed, and where that persistence comes from.

The music treats the body and voice as instruments in their own right. Breath, vocal sounds, and speech are incorporated into the musical language, alongside more traditional singing and string playing. The performers are asked to move between traditional classical sound worlds, and things that might often be considered noise, exploring the boundaries of musical and non-musical sound.

Breathe In/ Breathe Out allows for the performers to explore embodiment throughout the rehearsal and performance process. There are physically demanding techniques, and ways of using instruments that push them in unusual directions, inspired by the challenges chronic illness poses in performing.

“It is easy to find extremely optimistic and pessimistic accounts of living as a young, disabled person, but much less common to find accounts that are comforting in the reality of how dynamic and complicated life can feel,” says composer Clara Moniz. “I wanted to make something that could acknowledge that complexity without trying to make illness into a tragedy or a source of inspiration. Within the piece there are moments of beauty, comedy, struggle, grief, and joy, and none of them invalidate or diminish the others.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 18 Hrs 44 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Toronto News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming