Capitol Theatre Port Hope Reveals 2027 Season Lineup

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The Capitol Theatre Port Hope has announced Who We Are, its 2027 season, with 10 Canadian productions, two world premieres, and the revival of a made-in-Port-Hope hit show. Four ensemble productions grace the Mainstage next summer:

Canadian classic Salt-Water Moon by David French;

Modern Canadian comedy The Birds and the Bees by Mark Crawford;

Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical Urinetown (Music & Lyrics by Mark Hollmann, Book & Lyrics by Greg Kotis);

And a homecoming for the Capitol's original musical Rez Gas by Cale Crowe & Genevieve Adam, in a new production before it tours to the National Arts Centre Indigenous Theatre in October of 2027. Rez Gas was developed through the Capitol's Creators' Unit, and is a finalist for this year's national Carol Bolt Award for excellence in Canadian playwriting.

The Capitol's 2027 winter holiday musical will be the world premiere of The Emperor's New Clothes: A Pins & Needles Panto, written and directed by Rob Kempson.

For the third year in a row, the Capitol has also programmed a rich Second Stage Series:

The world premiere of Songs for Blondes, written and performed by Julie Lumsden;

Playlist, written and performed by Ivan Coyote;

And Performance Review, an Outside the March experience, written and performed by Rosamund Small. It will be the first full production to be performed outside of the Capitol, taking place across the street at Milly's Market Port Hope.

The Capitol also hosts concerts year-round in its historic venue. In 2027 the Capitol's Music Lovers' Series will center around three original works:

Piano Heist, created and performed by Nico Rhodes and Patrick Courtin;

Over the Rainbow: The Harold Arlen Story conceived and directed by Adrian Marchuk;

And Feelin' Bublé, created and performed by Jay Davis.

'The Capitol's 2027 season celebrates the many identities that make up our community and our world-those that feel like the folks next door and those that feel farther away. At the Capitol, everyone is welcome to be exactly who they want to be. We wouldn't have it any other way. The work in this season is all about self-expression. It's work that boldly announces identity to the world, and work that creates and encourages shared experiences. Whether visitors recognize these characters in their own lives, or it feels like they're meeting someone for the first time, they're sure to be transported.' - Rob Kempson, Artistic Director, Capitol Theatre Port Hope

Subscriptions for 2027 productions are now on sale here. General public tickets will be available in early 2027.

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