Cadence Weapon Comes to TD Music Hall in April

TD Music Hall welcomes Hamilton-based rapper, producer, former poet laureate, and author Cadence Weapon (aka Rollie Pemberton) on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

"I was given a tour of TD Music Hall during construction and even back then I could visualize how much fun it would be to put on an event there" said Cadence Weapon. "It'll be an absolute pleasure to rock out in that space!"

Tickets to Cadence Weapon's album release show at TD Music Hall are on-sale Thursday, February 8 at 10am ET via tdmusichall.com and 416-0872-4255.

Cadence Weapon's musical start began while careening through the rap internet as a teenager in Edmonton, Canada. He emerged as an artist who gave voice to issues of systemic inequality and racial disparity, particularly among Canada's Black communities, with his fifth album Parallel World, which won the 2021 Polaris Prize.

Now, with his sixth studio album, ROLLERCOASTER, arriving April 19 on MNRK Music Group, Pemberton expands his incisive commentary to the sprawling internet—a former utopian playground that's turned into a capitalist junkyard—to remind users they don't have to just “go along for the ride,” he says. The impetus for the project was a February 2022 trip to Los Angeles, where Pemberton witnessed technology's growing influence on society, as seen through the “optimization” of every human interaction and transaction. “I was observing parallels between the fraudulence of certain institutions and the fake news of the internet,” he explains. “With bots and people being willfully false for profit, the internet has led to a total obfuscation of reality.”

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.