CBC MUSIC LIVE AT MASSEY HALL Concert Series Episodes Now Available to Stream

Nine episodes from the CBC MUSIC LIVE AT MASSEY HALL concert series are now available to stream on the free CBC Gem streaming service, with additional performances to be added on March 8. Audiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast can stream dynamic performances by both emerging and established Canadian artists, recorded from the iconic Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall, documenting what is often considered a milestone in the careers of the performers in the historic Toronto venue.

Performances available to stream now include:

The Beaches

The Beaches captivates the audience with their infectious 80s melodies, clever lyrics, and lively performance. (Recorded November 2023)

Charlotte Day Wilson

Known for her soulful, singular voice and timeless sound, Charlotte Day Wilson performs an atmospheric and textured blend of R&B, folk, electronic pop, and soul. (Recorded June 2022)

Singer-songwriter Donovan Woods takes the audience on a journey through the mesmerizing soundscape of his unique blend of folk-pop and country (Recorded May 2022).

Jeremy Dutcher

Jeremy Dutcher makes his Massey Hall stage debut with a new band and groundbreaking music, pushing the boundaries of his distinctive soundscapes. Embark on a deeply personal musical journey. (Recorded December 2023)

July Talk

July Talk's captivating performance immerses the audience in a whirlwind of emotions, transporting audiences to a realm of sheer bliss and anguish, artfully balancing precision and chaos, which is July Talk. (Recorded March 2023)

Matt Andersen & The Big Bottle of Joy

Raw blues-rock, rollicking Americana, thoughtful folk and ecstatic gospel fill the Hall as celebrated Canadian blues guitarist Matt Andersen performs with his eight-piece band (Recorded April 2023).

OMBIIGIZI

A collaboration between Zoon (Daniel Monkman) and Status/Non Status (Adam Sturgeon), these two Anishnaabe artists explore their cultural histories through sound in this brilliant first-ever live performance (Recorded April 2023).

Wild Rivers

Indie trio Wild Rivers pulls from a spectrum of sounds, imbuing introspective lyrics and genre-fluid melodies with pop, rock, indie, and folk sensibilities (Recorded June 2022).

Polaris Music Prize 2023

Energized performances recorded this past fall at the 2023 Polaris Music Prize Gala at Massey Hall, including Aysanabee, Begonia, Gayance, The Sadies, Dan Mangan, Snotty Nose Rez Kids and the 2023 Polaris Music Prize winner, Debby Friday. (Recorded September 2023).

Performances available to stream as of March 8:

Charlotte Cardin

Montréal-born, Paris-based artist Charlotte Cardin delivers a compelling performance, exhaling raw truths through a nocturnal haze of production. (Recorded February 2024)

Geddy Lee in conversation with special guests

Geddy Lee brings to life his memoir My Effin' Life. Reflecting on his family, childhood and history of Rush; from the determined pursuit of music, to memories with his lifelong friends and bandmates. Joined by special guest, Rush bandmate Alex Lifeson, together on the very stage where they recorded their first live album, “All the World's a Stage" in 1976. (Recorded December 2023).

The Glorious Sons

The Glorious Sons' mesmerizing live show showcases their signature energy and spirit. Their lyrically driven, unpredictable and thought-provoking music are anthems for the socially conscious. (Recorded June 2022).

William Prince has become one of the country's most respected and celebrated songwriters. Humble, curious, and skilled, his award-winning songwriting shines in this live performance. (Recorded April 2022).

The partnership between Massey Hall and CBC offers a range of ongoing joint programming initiatives that amplify both emerging and established Canadian artists. Additional performances from the ongoing CBC MUSIC LIVE AT MASSEY HALL concert series will be announced at a later date.

