CANADA'S DRAG RACE: THE OFFICIAL 2024 TOUR to Kick Off This February

Canada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour kicks off this February, werk-ing its way across the Great White North. Each double feature show will feature sickening performances from Canada's Drag Race resident judge and Queen of the North, Brooke Lynn Hytes or RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall plus, for the first time in herstory, an all-finalist cast from Season 3 and 4. Tickets for this drag eh-xtravaganza go on sale Friday, November 17 at ticketmaster.ca and dragracetours.com.

Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder, the tour kicks off in Moncton, N.B. on February 8, with stops across the country throughout the month of February. Each epic show will feature Canada's Drag Race, Season 3 winner Gisèle Lullaby, runner up Jada Shada Hudson, and finalist Kimmy Couture, plus the upcoming finalists from Season 4. Additionally, fans can look forward to gag-worthy performances from Brooke Lynn Hytes at shows between February 8 to 16, and Jaida Essence Hall for shows between February 20 to 27.

“Canada, sash-eh your way to buy tickets to Canada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour because this is a kiki you won't want to miss!” said Brooke Lynn Hytes, resident judge, Canada's Drag Race. “This lineup of legendary queens are ready to take the stage, showing how true, north, strong and fierce they really are.”

Canada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour Dates:

● Feb. 8 – Moncton, N.B. – Casino New Brunswick

● Feb. 10 – Ottawa, Ont. – The National Arts Centre

● Feb. 11 – Hamilton, Ont. – FirstOntario Concert Hall

● Feb. 12 – Kitchener, Ont. – Centre in the Square

● Feb. 14 – Toronto, Ont. – Meridian Hall

● Feb. 15 – London, Ont. – Budweiser Gardens

● Feb.16 – Windsor, Ont. – Caesars Windsor *On sale Nov. 24, 19+ event

● Feb. 20 – Winnipeg, Man. – Burton Cummins Theatre

● Feb. 21 – Regina, Sask. – Conexus Arts Centre

● Feb. 23 – Grande Prairie, Alta. – The Bowes

● Feb. 24 – Calgary, Alta. – Grey Eagle Event Centre

● Feb. 25 – Edmonton, Alta. – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

● Feb. 27 – Vancouver, B.C. – Orpheum Theatre

Most shows are all-ages events. Ticket prices vary based on location, from $37 up to $119 (plus applicable fees) with Meet and Greet packages available for an additional cost. To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.ca and dragracetours.com.

Social Media:

#CanadasDragRaceTour

Facebook: @CanadasDragRace, @WorldofWonder, @VossEvents

Instagram: @CanadasDragRace, @WorldofWonder, @VossEvents

TikTok: @CanadasDragRace, @WorldofWonder

X (Formerly Twitter): @CanadasDragRace, @WorldofWonder

About Voss Events:

Voss Events is a multidisciplinary creative agency specializing in event production, promotions, tour management, talent management, influencer relations and content creation for an impressive client list of Fortune 100 Companies and global brands. The Company produces the wildly popular worldwide RuPaul's Drag Race “Werq the World” tour, as well as a Las Vegas residency and several international touring properties based off the Emmy award winning television show. For more information on Voss Events please visit www.VossEvents.com.

About World of Wonder:

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plusacross 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage viaRuPaul's Drag Race and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includesother smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOWDocs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at thePictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTubechannel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW PodcastNetwork, and year-round international live events. Co-founders Fenton Baileyand Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report andHollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted. Honors for theirtrailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list,Banff's Impact Award, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most InnovativeCompanies.