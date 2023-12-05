Buddy Guy to Perform DAMN RIGHT ENCORE! At Massey Hall

The performance will take place on Friday, April 19, 2024 – the only encore date on his 2024 schedule!

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Ed Mirvish Theatre Photo 1 Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Ed Mirvish Theatre
Review: BRIGADOON at Shaw Festival Photo 2 Review: BRIGADOON at Shaw Festival
THE LION KING to Open a New Toronto Sit-Down Production Photo 3 THE LION KING to Open a New Toronto Sit-Down Production
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to be Presented at the Annex Theatre This Winter Photo 4 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to be Presented at the Annex Theatre This Winter

Buddy Guy to Perform DAMN RIGHT ENCORE! At Massey Hall

After three sold-out shows earlier this year, Massey Hall will welcome back legendary Blues guitarist Buddy Guy for a very special return with Damn Right Encore! on Friday, April 19, 2024 – the only encore date on his 2024 schedule!

Tickets are on sale this Friday, December 8 @ 10am via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255.

Massey Hall has been Buddy Guy’s Toronto home, having played here 18 times, with his first appearance taking place in 1970 and last performance on April 1, 2023. 

At age 87, Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues. Buddy Guy has received 8 GRAMMY Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, 38 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time."

The follow up to his sixth Billboard #1 album The Blues Is Alive And Well, the Blues Album chart-topper reunited with his Grammy Award winning producer/songwriter and long-time collaborator Tom Hambridge, who rejoins him on tour, to bring audience members even more emotionally-charged music with even more bone-chilling hard earned lyrics and lessons that continue to garner critical recognition and praise.

For more Buddy Guy news, visit www.buddyguy.net.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
The Toronto Premiere Of MIGRAAAANTS to be Presented at Theatre Passe Muraille This January Photo
The Toronto Premiere Of MIGRAAAANTS to be Presented at Theatre Passe Muraille This January

Experience the Toronto premiere of Migraaaants, an immersive dark comedy that sheds light on the struggles and hopes of refugees. Running from January 13 to 28, 2024 at Theatre Passe Muraille.

2
Experience DON GIOVANNI at Canadian Opera Company This Winter Photo
Experience DON GIOVANNI at Canadian Opera Company This Winter

Experience Don Giovanni as never before with a breathtaking new production. Discover the thrilling tale of love, lust, and revenge in this iconic opera.

3
BWW Q&A: Katie Kerr of CHRIS, MRS. - A New Holiday Musical at Boldly Productions Photo
BWW Q&A: Katie Kerr of CHRIS, MRS. - A New Holiday Musical at Boldly Productions

Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical is coming to The Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto! Ring in the holiday season with the Chris family, where the everyday collides with the enchanted. Our story begins in the city, where festiveless father Ben Chris leverages his late parents’ lodge in exchange for a promotion.

4
BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards December 5th Standings Photo
BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards December 5th Standings

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser Trailer for PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF), Beginning This Month at CAA Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser Trailer for PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF), Beginning This Month at CAA Theatre
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Handel Messiah in Toronto Handel Messiah
Tafelmusik (12/14-12/16)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Toronto Chicago (Non-Equity)
Ed Mirvish Theatre (12/27-1/09)
It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in Toronto It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Young People's Theatre (11/20-12/30)
My Big Fat Immigrant Christmas in Toronto My Big Fat Immigrant Christmas
The Assembly Theatre (12/19-12/23)
Captain Galactic & Penny in Toronto Captain Galactic & Penny
The Assembly Theatre (12/09-12/30)
Angels in America in Toronto Angels in America
Buddies in Bad Times (11/23-12/17)
MIGRAAAANTS in Toronto MIGRAAAANTS
Theatre Passe Muraille (1/13-1/28)
A Whole New World: The Musical Magic of Alan Menken in Toronto A Whole New World: The Musical Magic of Alan Menken
Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre (12/16-12/16)
BenTastic in Toronto BenTastic
Wychwood Theatre (12/28-12/29)
Betsy and Wetsy's Holiday Spejazzular in Toronto Betsy and Wetsy's Holiday Spejazzular
The Assembly Theatre (12/06-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You