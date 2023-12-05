Buddy Guy to Perform DAMN RIGHT ENCORE! At Massey Hall

After three sold-out shows earlier this year, Massey Hall will welcome back legendary Blues guitarist Buddy Guy for a very special return with Damn Right Encore! on Friday, April 19, 2024 – the only encore date on his 2024 schedule!

Tickets are on sale this Friday, December 8 @ 10am via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255.

Massey Hall has been Buddy Guy’s Toronto home, having played here 18 times, with his first appearance taking place in 1970 and last performance on April 1, 2023.

At age 87, Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues. Buddy Guy has received 8 GRAMMY Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, 38 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time."

The follow up to his sixth Billboard #1 album The Blues Is Alive And Well, the Blues Album chart-topper reunited with his Grammy Award winning producer/songwriter and long-time collaborator Tom Hambridge, who rejoins him on tour, to bring audience members even more emotionally-charged music with even more bone-chilling hard earned lyrics and lessons that continue to garner critical recognition and praise.

For more Buddy Guy news, visit www.buddyguy.net.

