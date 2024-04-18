Ben Caplan Comes to TD Music Hall in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TD Music Hall will welcome Canadian singer-songwriter Ben Caplan on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Tickets on sale this Friday, April 19, 2024.

Ben Caplan is a performer known for his energetic live shows and award-winning studio recordings. Perpetually on tour since 2011, Ben has played nearly 2000 concerts in 28 countries in that time.

His newest project, Hold On!, is a diverse cycle of songs with a full new band of collaborators. Blending old world folk traditions with electronic instruments and sound design, Ben Caplan and the band have created a futuristic nostalgia with one foot in the past and the other stretched across the abyss of the end of the world. The show, with its energetic frenzy and moments of unexpected tenderness, lives somewhere in the space between theatre and music. It’s a kind of cabaret to mourn and celebrate the end of the world.

*General admission show, standing room only.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.