BOYS DON'T CRY (THE MUSICAL) to Play 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival

Award-winning young songwriter Mateo Lewis explores his complicated relationship with gender and toxic masculinity in this semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story, BOYS DON'T CRY.



This original one-act contemporary musical drama is written and performed by Mateo Lewis, directed by Toronto Musical Concerts' Artistic Producer Christopher Wilson, and also features Carson Betz, Aveleigh Keller, Sara McMillan-Stahmer and Zach Stahmer. Stage management by Maxine Kenneally.



BOYS DON'T CRY plays at the Robert Gill Theatre (214 College Street - 3rd floor), July 5 to 14, 2019. For tickets and showtimes: www.fringetoronto.com

BOYS DON'T CRY follows Jayden Stone, a popular high school soccer star in his senior year, struggling to live up to the expectations of his peers, his family and his late Father. When he falls in love with the new girl at school - a badass feminist with a passion for poetry and social justice - she encourages him to get in touch with his artistic side, and he is forced to re-evaluate what it means to be a man.



"This is an extremely relevant show about the making of a man and a reminder that we can be better than the men who came before us," says Lewis. "I believe the vast majority of our world's challenges today can be attributed to insecure men feeling entitled to do whatever they desire to cover their insecurities. Nothing could be more exemplary than the presence of toxic masculinity resulting in the #MeToo Movement."



This dramatic exploration is seen through the lens of a young boy turned adolescent. Self-identifying as a Queer man, Lewis' particular experiences with gender provide a unique and insightful look at gender fluidity and the construct of masculinity.

Mateo Lewis (Book, Music and Lyrics) has been writing songs since a young age. At 14, he wrote and produced a concept album Rob Ford: The Musical, which was featured on Indie 88 and in NOW Magazine. He continues to hone his skills in many workshops including 603 New Musicals where he is developing a new show with Daniel Goldman and the Bravo Academy Writer's Workshop, where he also contributed two songs to #Hashtag: a new musical. Mateo is going into his third year at Sheridan College for Music Theatre with a focus on writing for the theatre.



BOYS DON'T CRY was previously produced in workshop production last summer (2018) at the Red Sandcastle Theatre.



For further information, please send inquiries to boysdontcryfringeto2019@gmail.com. www.tinyurl.com/basement-tix





