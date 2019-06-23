BOX By Joel Pettigrew Comes to The 2019 Toronto Fringe

BOX - an outrageously ridiculous and thought-provoking satire about two security guards and the meaning of work - will keep you guessing on the edge of your seat. Featuring a multicultural cast of dedicated artists including local TV celebrity and award-winning singer-songwriter Arlene Paculan. So what's in the box? Come and see! BOX plays July 3-14 at St. Vladimir Institute Theatre as part of the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival. Tickets are available via fringetoronto.com, by phone at 416-966-1062, or at the door.

From visionary playwright and director Joel Pettigrew (Waking, Toronto Fringe 2016; The Girl in the Photograph, Toronto Fringe 2018; Mercury Man, Winnipeg Fringe 2018), comes a new, provocative satire. Journey into the absurd world of BOX, a witty, energetic and sincere glance at the meaning of work and duty. Peppered generously with delightful comedy and thoughtful introspection about the monotony of our daily lives, BOX asks what doing a job means to us. We all must work to live, but should we live to work? BOX explores this conundrum with sharp wit and insight into the complexities of human attitude towards the workplace. The play sheds light on questions we all ask ourselves, especially during particularly tedious times: What is all this for? Am I important? Why am I doing this?

The guards are played by Fringe veteran and executive producer Lucas James (Waking) and commercial/special skills actor Justin Styles. Joining them onstage are Thomas Sarigiannidis (Waking; The Girl in the Photograph) as the mysteriously named "One" and local actress and celebrity Arlene Paculan (2019 MARTY award winner; 2018 Best Pop Artist Mississauga Music Award; Host of Striving Artist on Filipino TV) as the equally enigmatic "Two". Playwright/Director Joel Pettigrew has been telling "outside-the-box" stories across Canada for over a decade. Production Designer Chris Coxson (Alumnae Theater, Heritage Theatre - Brampton, Toronto Fringe, Winnipeg Fringe) works extensively in Design for film, video, television, and live stage productions.

BOX is Broken English Theatre's inaugural production, but it brings together experienced friends and collaborators with a deep commitment to good stories told well.

Tickets: $11 (+ $2 service fee) via fringetoronto.com , by phone at 416-966-1062, or at the door. Tickets may also be purchased during the festival at POSTSCRIPT, (the patio at the Toronto Fringe), located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst Street. Advance Tickets on credit card have an additional $3 per order processing fee.









