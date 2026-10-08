Alexa Frankian Named Hnatyshyn Foundation Top Prize Laureate
The Canadian lyric soprano also received the Igor Gorin Memorial Award and performed as Mimì in San Francisco Opera's LA BOHÈME.
Canadian lyric soprano Alexa Frankian has been named a 2026-2027 Hnatyshyn Foundation Developing Artist Grant Top Prize Laureate in Classical Vocal Performance.
The recognition comes during a remarkable year for Frankian, who was named a San Francisco Opera Adler Fellow in 2026, received the Igor Gorin Memorial Award, and appeared as Mimì in San Francisco Opera's Bohème Out of the Box, the company's free community presentation of Puccini's La Bohème.
For Frankian, the Hnatyshyn recognition is both a career milestone and an opportunity to represent Canadian artistry internationally.
'The Right Honourable Ramon John Hnatyshyn believed that artists are essential to Canada's identity and international reputation. To be connected, even in a small way, to that vision, is profoundly inspiring. It reminds me that every performance carries an opportunity not only to share a story, but also to represent the richness of Canada's artistic community.'
Frankian is a graduate of the University of Toronto Opera program and The Glenn Gould School at The Royal Conservatory of Music, with further training at the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia. She is a two-time Merola Opera Program participant.
Her repertoire includes Mimì in La Bohème, Suor Angelica, Contessa Almaviva and Alice Ford, with a focus on the works of Mozart, Puccini, and Verdi.
'Seeing the announcement now and being able to share this honour with the world makes me doubly grateful,' said Frankian. 'I'm excited for what this next chapter will bring and deeply grateful to everyone who has helped me get here.'
About Alexa Frankian
Alexa Frankian (she/her), B.Mus.Perf., ADP, is a Canadian lyric soprano and San Francisco Opera Adler Fellow. She is the 2026-2027 Hnatyshyn Foundation Developing Artist Grant Top Prize Laureate in Classical Vocal Performance. Her repertoire includes the works of Mozart, Puccini and Verdi, and she has performed roles including Mimì in La Bohème, Suor Angelica, Contessa Almaviva and Alice Ford.
Photo Credit: Jiyang Chen.
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